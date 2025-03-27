"I was embarrassed" - Nastia Liukin makes honest admission about embarrassing fall that led to a standing ovation

Nastia Liukin recently shared a moment from her gymnastics career that reshaped her understanding of success and failure. During a routine, she unexpectedly fell on her face to the floor. Instead of giving up, she got back up, completed her routine, and landed her dismount.

Liukin further shared that, to her surprise, she received a standing ovation. She added that this had never happened before, even when she won an Olympic gold medal.

Reflecting on the moment, during a podcast with Life After with David Vobora, the video clip of which was shared on Instagram by the Olympian on Wednesday, March 26, she said (0:01 onwards):

"I remember starting and then all of a sudden being flat on my face on the floor. What the hell just happened? And that moment was just I remember, I was embarassed. I was mortified. I got back up, finished my routine, and landed on my feet on my dismount and for the very first time in my entire life and career, I had a standing ovation."

Further in the podcast, Nastia Liukin said she once believed recognition came only from perfection, sticking landings, and winning gold. However, the crowd's reaction changed her perspective when she fell during a routine and finished strongly. Failing to make her second Olympic team, she realized people admired resilience over flawlessness.

Unlike her Olympic gold win, which earned applause but no standing ovation, this moment saw 20,000 people rise in admiration. She learned that setbacks resonate more than perfection and that failure isn’t about falling but about how one responds.

Nastia Liukin once reflected on the challenges of strength training and natural flexibility

In a July 2019 interview with The Healthy, Nastia Liukin discussed the need to recognize one's shortcomings and make the necessary effort to strengthen them. She revealed that although flexibility came naturally to her, building strength was more difficult.

The gymnast said (via thehealthy.com):

"Well, the strength part, especially, I always knew that if I wanted to achieve the goals that I wanted to achieve, then I had to put in the work. On the other hand, flexibility came a lot more naturally to me, and I don’t have to spend as much time on flexibility to this day. However, the strength aspect of everything has always been the most challenging. Even gaining muscle for me is a lot more difficult than for others."

Nastia Liukin added that maintaining concentration and establishing specific goals are essential for conquering obstacles.

