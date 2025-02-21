"I was facing an agonizing decision" - When Simone Biles opened up about facing dilemma between enrolling in high school and homeschooling

Simone Biles has been known for her legendary and unparalleled gymnastics career, including multiple Olympic and world championships medals. This success was a result of countless sacrifices and relentless dedication to her sport.

Biles once opened up on the dilemma she faced between enrolling in high school and homeschooling to fully commit to her gymnastics career. The Ohio-born gymnast attended Benfer Elementary School in Harris County till 2012 after she was adopted by her grandparents and moved to Texas.

Although Biles faced the dilemma of opting between the two approaches to schooling, her setback in the 2011 National Championships, where she fell short of making the national team by one spot, reignited her passion for the sport and she chose homeschooling. Reflecting on the key decision moment in her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles said:

"I wanted the best of both worlds—the thrill and the drama of high school with all my friends and a top-tier gymnastics career. But could I really have it all? I didn’t know. What I did know was that not getting a spot on the national team had made me more determined to excel in elite gymnastics."

"For the first time in my gymnastics career, I was facing an agonizing decision—high school with my friends, or homeschool at the gym?" she added.

"We ended up fussing at each other" - When Simone Biles reflected on the challenging period being tutored by adoptive father Ronald

Simone Biles at the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Getty Images)

In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles revealed that her adoptive mother Nellie chose her adoptive father Ronald as her tutor. Further, she also recalled the difficulty of being tutored by her father, who often saw her as "a whiner and a procrastinator."

"He simply adjusted his hours so that he could devote four of them to tutoring me in between my morning and afternoon workouts at the gym," Simone Biles wote. "Right from the start, it was a disaster. What teenager wants her father teaching her history and algebra? Dad thought I was a whiner and a procrastinator, which made him exasperated and annoyed. We ended up fussing at each other almost every single day."

Biles' adoptive parents Ronald and Nellie established the World Champions Center, an elite training facility for gymnasts in Spring, Texas in 2014.

