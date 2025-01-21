"I could fall badly"- Jade Carey reminisces on doing fun challenges with Fred Richard and other GOAT gymnasts

Jade Carey reminisced about her Gold Over America tour days when all the Olympians participated in fun challenges. Carey took a trip to the Olympics for the second time in 2024 before resuming her classes with the Oregon Beavers.

Carey traveled to Tokyo in 2021 for her debut Games appearance, anchoring her team to silver and winning the individual gold medal in the floor routine. After Tokyo, she joined the Simone Biles-headlined Gold Over America tour, a pop concert-style event designed to inspire the up-and-coming generations and celebrate the Olympians' individual stories.

Four years later, she helped her team to the gold at the Paris Olympics besides taking bronze in the vault. She next stepped onto the second edition of the GOAT, which welcomed the US men's gymnasts this year.

Trending

In a recent Instagram post, she posted a clip of her time with her fellow Olympians at the tour, engaging in a fun challenge hosted by Ian Gunther. Taking reference, she tried a men's gymnastics maneuver but failed on her first attempt.

"I'm just a little scared because I think I might fall badly," Carey said.

Gunther hilariously corrected her, stating how she might even lose her life.

"Yeah you might die"

On the other hand, the 24-year-old received an advanced appreciation from Frederick Richard, who said:

"I've actually never seen a girl do a swing handstand. So this would be impressive."

Carey's post caption read:

"missing tour and these fun challenges"

Jade Carey had a successful campaign at the 2022 World Championships, clinching two golds in team and vault and bronze in the floor exercise. She was also a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2019 Worlds.

Jade Carey once expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform in the 35-city GOAT alongside her teammates

Jade Carey at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Women's Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Jade Carey debuted at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, adding two medals to her name. After the victory campaign, she joined her teammates on the Gold Over America tour, which made her miss the first weeks of her classes at the University of Oregon. Expressing her feelings about the 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity, Carey said:

"I wish I wasn’t going to miss out on the first few weeks of school, but I’m also really grateful that I’m going to have this opportunity to go on tour that I might not get again. So many opportunities that I have now, and it’s just been really exciting to do a bunch of fun things." (via Albany Democrat-Herald)

The seven-time World medalist kicked off her senior season with the Beavers at the Pacific Coast Challenge, winning the all-around and balance beam titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback