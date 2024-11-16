"I could feel it pounding and pounding" - Simone Biles opens up on handling high-pressure moment of the women's team final at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles recently opened up about the intense pressure she faced during the women's team final at the Paris Olympics. She secured a gold medal in the team event alongside Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.

The American squad collected 171.296 points to defeat the Italian and Brazilian squads, who posted 165.494 and 164.497 points, respectively. Biles competed in all four apparatus, securing 14.900, 14.400, 14.366, and 14.66 points on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise, respectively.

In Episode 4 (I will rise) of Netflix's 'Simone Biles: Rising' docuseries, Biles reflected on the mental preparation of competing at the highest level. She stated that she resorted to deep breaths and self-talk to deal with the demanding situation.

"I was just trying to calm my heart rate down because I could feel it, like, pounding and pounding," Biles said. "Trying to do deep breaths, telling myself 'You have done these routines. Lets just get through this.'"

"We were all longing for something that we didn't get" - Simone Biles weighs in on redeeming Olympic gold medal in the women's team event at the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee of the United States after winning the gold medal during the gymnastics team competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.(Photo via Getty Images)

Having won a silver medal in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Simone Biles shared her thoughts on the opportunity to redeem the Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games.

In the same episode of Netflix's docuseries, Biles emphasized how important it was for the team to come back stronger and highlighted the intense pressure of reclaiming the top spot.

"The redemption tour became a team thing because we were all longing for something that we didn't get in Tokyo," she said. "So we would like to go out there and just show them that we can do it."

At the Tokyo Games, the American squad, including Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, secured a silver medal after standing behind ROC. Following this, Biles withdrew from the Games, citing 'twisties' and prioritizing her mental health.

