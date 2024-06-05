"I feel strong, powerful" - Jordan Chiles on Beyoncé-inspired leotards and floor routine music for U.S Championships

Jordan Chiles was a standout performer at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, and not only for her awe-inspiring moves. Throughout the competition, the Olympic medalist donned various bold leotards, each inspired by pop sensation Beyoncé.

In Texas, Chiles was spotted wearing two particular outfits that caught the eye of fans. One was a loud and bold piece featuring blocks and stripes in neon pink, green, orange, red, and blue, while the other was a bedazzled white piece layered with jewels.

Fans spotted the similarities between Jordan Chiles’ leotard and Beyoncé’s tour outfit and were excited at this collaboration between the two worlds. Speaking on drawing inspiration from the legendary singer, Chiles told the Washington Post,

Trending

“At the end of the day, I feel beautiful in it. I feel strong, powerful. And it goes. My [floor] routine is Beyoncé. What more can I give you? I’m Jordan Chiles, and there’s only one me. This leo definitely says that, I can tell you that, because who would have thought? It just gives legit icon, legend, that girl vibe.”

Chiles went on to add that she also drew inspiration from Beyoncé when it came to the struggles of being in the spotlight, saying,

“She’s been body-shamed. She’s been racially attacked. She’s done all these things that as an athlete you go through.”

Where will Jordan Chiles compete next?

At the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, Jordan Chiles put up quite the show. Stunning in her outfits and with her moves, the Olympic and World Championship medalist walked away after being placed fifth in the all-around, and took silver in the uneven bars, just half a point behind Simone Biles.

After this awe-inspiring performance at the Dickies Arena, Chiles will now head to the Target Centre in Minneapolis for the U.S Olympic Team Trials. There she will bid to make it to her second consecutive Olympic Games, having finished with a team silver at Tokyo 2020.

The Trials will take place between June 27th and 30th, and Chiles will have her work cut out for her. From the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, 16 athletes have been chosen for the Trials, and only five will manage to book themselves a ticket to Paris.

Competition for the American will include the likes of Olympic champions Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey, as well as World Champions Shilese Jones, Joscleyn Roberson, Skye Blakely, and Trinity Thomas. With three days of exciting competition lined up in Minneapolis, fans will be eager to see what new leotard Jordan Chiles debuts later this month.