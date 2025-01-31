“I feel terrible about it"- Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman opens up about his regrets as he made changes to his training routine

Bob Bowman recently shared a regrettable moment in his career. While discussing his coaching journey, the 59-year-old admitted feeling terrible about how he handled a specific situation in 2009 while coaching at Arizona State University.

Bowman, who has coached the legendary Michael Phelps and now works with Leon Marchand, recalled struggling to connect with his swimmers during a challenging practice involving strict intervals.

Some swimmers had trouble keeping up, and Bowman felt his workout routine wasn't as effective as it could have been. Reflecting on the event, in the latest episode of the Unfiltered Waters podcast, he said:

"I feel terrible about it. I don't think any of us were at our best in 2009. We were kind of both collectively at not great place," he said.

In the interview, Bowman highlighted the pressure that coaches and athletes face in competitive sports. His willingness to acknowledge his mistakes shows his commitment to growth and improvement. He added that, over the years, he learned to adjust his coaching style, ensuring that his athletes receive technical training and emotional and mental support.

Bob Bowman started coaching Michael Phelps when he was 11 years old. Under Bowman's guidance, the swimming legend won 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds.

Bowman serves as the director of swimming and head coach of the University of Texas Longhorns men's swimming and diving teams. In 2020, he reflected on his career and shared what keeps him stress-free at the age of 58.

Bob Bowman reflects on coaching longevity and the key to sustain success

Bob Bowman at TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Bob Bowman spent decades training top athletes, including Michael Phelps and Leon Marchand. During an interview with FSU Coach in June 2020, he discussed how coaching at different levels, from club teams to college and the Olympics, can be stressful. Many coaches struggle with burnout, pressure to win, and even challenges from parents.

Reflecting on the balanced coaching style, the interviewer asked the coach:

"How do you stay balanced, how do you stay sane and relatively stress-free?"

The 59-year-old responded:

"I think I'm much better now at taking care of myself than I was earlier. I exercised every day. I did yoga."

Bob Bowman further shared how spending time with his three grandchildren, who live nearby at Michael Phelps' house, has been a great source of joy. During the lockdown, he visited them for three to four hours a day, which he considers a blessing. Family time helps him take a break from the demands of coaching and keeps him feeling refreshed.

