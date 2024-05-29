“I felt like I was going to throw up”- Kate Douglass reflects upon her 2020 Tokyo Olympics Trials

Kate Douglass recalled her stressful situation ahead of the 200m individual medley event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Olympic trials. She was on the verge of throwing up and was in disbelief at her swimming ability in such an adrenaline-filled environment.

Kate Douglass, 22, rose to fame with her 200m individual medley performance at the 2020 Summer Games. She won the bronze in the event and marked her position on her first major international competition podium. However, her first Trials were nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Kate Douglass first pitched up for the 100m butterfly, coming fresh off her NCAA title-winning collegiate days. She finished third in that event, thus losing the opportunity to make it to the finals. But she secured second place in the 200m individual medley, a fraction behind her University of Virginia counterpart, Alex Walsh.

Going into the trials, Douglass could feel the pressure build up and her anxiety going through the roof. As an inexperienced on the Olympic level, she shed light on her first Olympic in a recent conversation with Swimming World.

"At Trials, I remember being so nervous in the ready room and at the Olympics before the 200 IM. I was surprised I was able to swim. I felt like I was going to throw up before that race."

Kate Douglass then hinted at how seasoned she has gotten since then, having swept major titles at several international competitions. She knows how to calm her nerves and go about tense situations on the global stage, competing in the prelims, semi-finals, and even the finals.

"Since then, I feel like I’ve gotten better at calming my nerves. That was my first really big international meet, and now I’ve done a few, so I know how to handle those. I’ve done a Trials, so I know how it goes. I know how to handle myself when you have to do prelims, semis and finals of multiple races," Douglass said to Swimming World.

Kate Douglass shares her outside-the-pool routine

Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 10: Swimming

Kate Douglass had a successful NCAA career with the University of Virginia. However, she chose to focus on professional swimming, opting out of the University for the fifth year of eligibility. The 22-year-old is also juggling a master's degree in statistics with competitive swimming.

In an interview with Swimming World, Douglass discussed how important it is to take time off the pool, spend time with friends, and invest more time in recovery.

"I think I do a good job of taking my mind off swimming when I’m not at the pool, and I have a whole group of friends who are trying to do the same thing, so that’s helpful. I definitely have more time to focus on recovery, which is good.”

Having won five medals at the 2024 World Championships, Kate Douglass will look to make her second Olympic appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.