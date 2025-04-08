"I was not forced out in any way"- Creighton volleyball head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth drops emotional message as she steps away from team duties

Kirsten Bernthal Booth announced her retirement news emotionally after serving the Creighton Bluejays volleyball team for 22 years. Booth previously coached the Kirkwood Community College team.

As a head coach of Creighton's women's volleyball team, Booth helped the Bluejays win 502 matches, 11 conference tournament titles, and 12 regular season championships. She also led her team to the Elite Eight twice and the Sweet 16 four times. The latest Elite Eight advancement came at the 2024 Nationals, where the Bluejays faced defeat by eventual champions Penn State.

As per recent news, she decided to cap her stellar career and take on a new challenge for the future of volleyball in the USA. In a press conference, she announced her decision to join LOVB as an admin, saying:

"First, to my knowledge, I am not sick, thankfully. No, I was not forced out in any way. And finally, no, this is not a retirement. I'm old, but not that old. I'm stepping away to take on a new challenge. I've watched many players graduate over the years who want to keep playing volleyball, but want to stay in this country. I want little girls to grow up and dream about playing professional volleyball here in the United States."

"Volleyball is the number one girls' team sport in the country, and the state of Nebraska is a volleyball mecca in our country. I want to be part of the group that makes this happen and successfully in the United States. I will be joining League One Volleyball, otherwise known as Love Volleyball, not as a coach, but on the admin side. I will do all I can to grow professional volleyball so you can continue to watch all your all-star Blue Jays well past their graduation here. I'll be staying in Omaha, and I'm honored to have this new opportunity."

Brian Rosen, who assisted Booth for three seasons, will take charge of the office.

Kirsten Bernthal Booth achieved her 500th win in the first round of the 2024 National Tournament

Kirsten Bernthal Booth at the Nebraska v Creighton - (Source: Getty)

Kirsten Bernthal Booth, one of the most iconic coaches in the volleyball realm, reached her 500th win mark as Creighton defeated South Dakota in the first round of the 2024 Nationals. Right from the opening set, the Bluejays were in top form, winning 25-10 and continuing their excellence to finish 25-10, 25-17, 25-14.

Booth was named the AVCA West Region Coach of the Year in 2024, and the current head coach, Rosen, was the 2024 AVCA National Assistant Coach of the Year.

In her first year of college in Truman, Kirsten Bernthal Booth posted record-breaking single-season assists in 1993 to become the MIAA National Freshman of the Year. She continued her excellence and won the NCAA Women of the Year honor in 1997.

