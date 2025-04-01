"I do this for God" - Tia Jones breaks silence on returning to track amid legal fight with ex-fiance Xavier Worthy

Tia Jones returned to the track for the first time amid her legal battle with ex-fiance and NFL player Xavier Worthy. The American hurdler opened her season in winning ways at the Texas Relays past weekend.

Jones clocked an impressive 12.57s (wind-aided) to win the women's 100m hurdles at the Texas Relays. It marked her first public appearance since the controversy as well as the first race since June 2024 when she got injured at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Speaking after the race, Jones admitted life had been hard for her amid her situation off the field. The 24-year-old added that she was running under the testimony of Jesus.

“A lot of people don't understand what it's to go through things that you go through outside of track and field to still step on the track and do what you gotta do. But you know I just put my faith into God. I do this for God. I am running under the testimony of Jesus himself, so coming at here and just putting my energy into track, that's all I can do. Otherwise, I'll fail” she said.

Jones alleged multiple instances of domestic violence by Worthy, who was arrested by the Police before being released after a few hours. He is not expected to face charges and has instead filed a lawsuit, suing Jones for fabricating the allegations and stealing money.

The pair got engaged in July 2024 and now split, they have protective orders against each other.

“I felt like I was going to die” - Tia Jones alleged Xavier Worthy slammed her

Tia Jones at the IAAF World U20 Championships - Source: Getty

While Xavier Worthy has alleged that Tia Jones cheated on him, the hurdler has claimed that the wide receiver frequently assaulted her physically. The latest incident happened on March 7, per a copy of the protective order obtained by TMZ.

Jones alleged that Worthy became upset after she didn't give him and his new dog “enough attention.” Jones yelled “b*tch”, angrying Worthy, who she alleged lifted her off the ground and slammed her into the wall.

“Before I could turn around," Tia Jones said, "Xavier hit me upside my head, and pushed me to the ground.”.

“I felt like I was going to die. Grabbed the part of my throat that I swallow with, like he was trying to rip it out. I could not breathe," she said. "It was on there for more than 10 seconds.

The couple started dating around early 2024 before making their relationship public at the NFL Draft in April. Per Jones, it was Worthy who had made the first move.

