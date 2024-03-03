"I got 100k for him" - Christian Coleman receives a lucrative challenge from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has laid out a challenge worth $100,000 to Christian Coleman to break the 4.0-second barrier in the 40-yard dash. The latter holds the world record for this distance with a time of 4.12 seconds.

Coleman recently won the 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Friday, clocking 6.41s to take home the gold medal. Christian Coleman won his second 60m world champion title by beating his teammate Noah Lyles, the current Treble world champion.

Recently Griffin shared a seven-year-old clip of Coleman clearing the finish line of the 40-yard dash within 4.12 seconds. He also mentioned in this tweet that there is a huge difference between football speed and track speed.

"For those watching the NFL Combine, there is a MASSIVE difference between football speed and track speed. Here is Christian Coleman running a 4.12 second 40-yard dash at 85% effort. The NFL Combine record is 4.22," Robert said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Christian Coleman replied to the tweet with:

"Mind you this was 7 years ago. My start way more efficient today"

After noticing this reply from Coleman, Griffin stated that if Coleman could finish the 40-yard dash within four seconds, he would give him $100,000. He wrote on X:

"I got 100k for you if you go sub 4 Coleman"

Coleman accepted the challenge and replied:

"Bet 🫱🏾‍🫲🏾 Easy"

"Was it worth doing?" - Christian Coleman on his self-doubt ahead of Indoor Championships

Christian Coleman won the gold medal in the men's 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Friday, March 1. He recorded a time of 6.41 seconds, defeating teammate and World Treble champion Noah Lyles.

In an interview with Athletics Weekly after the match, Coleman shared his thoughts on his performance:

"I had a lot of confidence in myself coming in, I set my mind on letting my body do what I have been doing in practice and I came out with a win," he said. "I can look forward to the rest of the summer (including the Paris Olympics)."

He shared that he had some doubts before the event in Glasgow, saying:

“Even a few weeks ago I was questioning about doing indoors. Was it worth doing? I looked myself in the mirror and I wanted to compete.”

When he was asked about the secret behind his fast start, he replied:

“You got to put those 10,000 hours in. Get the reps in time and time again. I put in a lot of work in the weight room and the video room. I don’t know what the secret is, you’ll have to ask God.”

Coleman notably holds the world indoor record in the 60m sprint with a time of 6.34 seconds. In 2019, he became a world champion in the 100m sprint and also won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race as part of the champion team.