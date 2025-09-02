  • home icon
  "I could hear 15,000 people screaming my name"- Leon Marchand shares strong message to celebrate multi-billion dollar brand's partnerships with F1

"I could hear 15,000 people screaming my name"- Leon Marchand shares strong message to celebrate multi-billion dollar brand's partnerships with F1

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 02, 2025 04:54 GMT
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 20: Swimming - Source: Getty
Leon Marchand at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 20: Swimming

Leon Marchand shared his success story in the pool as he unveiled 'At the Speed of Dreams' as the global ambassador of LVMH, celebrating a partnership with Formula 1. The news came ahead of the Formula 1 Monza Grand Prix, slated for September 5-7, 2025.

Leon Marchand was a force to be reckoned with at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning four gold medals in the 400m individual medley, 200m individual medley, 200m butterfly, and 200m breaststroke. He became the first French Olympian to achieve so at a single Games.

He made more waves in Paris as a chosen ambassador for Louis Vuitton under LVMH to celebrate the partnership that began in 2023. As per recent news, the French swimmer and the multi-million dollar brand unveiled a new original series chronicling the Olympian's pursuit of excellence, the power of dreams and imagination, ahead of the Formula 1 Monza Grand Prix.

LVMH, the global luxury partner of Formula 1, posted a teaser of the series featuring Marchand's words. Set in black and white, the Olympic gold medalist spoke about dreaming of competing on the global stage from a young age and achieving that dream at the Paris Games, where thousands of people chanted his name.

"All athletes are addicted to speed. We live for it. When I was probably like 10 years old, I had this dream of winning at the biggest stage of swimming. It just kept like repeating in my head every night. Some dreams fell too big. But if you can imagine it, you can actually chase it. I love being underwater. It's where I can feel connected to what I've been chasing for. There's this warm energy, like I'm diving into myself."
"In Paris, on my last turn of my 400 IM, I could hear 15,000 people shouting my name, saying Leon, Leon, Leon. That was right before the race. I knew I could win this. I can just enjoy the moment, give it all and touch the wall. Success doesn't mark the end at all. It just shows you what's next, what's the next step. I think the dreamer inside me just keeps pushing forward. Truth is, there's no finish line in the race for excellence," he added.
Leon Marchand also made history as the flame bearer during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Leon Marchand believes that he still has the passion to succeed on the long road

Leon Marchand at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 24: Swimming - (Source: Getty)
Leon Marchand at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 24: Swimming

Leon Marchand took an extended break after his Paris victories and returned to the pool at the World Championships in Singapore in August 2025. He broke the long-standing 200m medley world record and doubled up with the 400m individual medley win. Following the stint, the 23-year-old revealed that he has the fire to succeed on the long road headed to the 2028 LA Olympics.

"It's not perfect, because it's never perfect, but it's more than I expected, especially the world record in the 200m medley. It shows that I still have a passion for swimming, that I love it. It's still what I like the most, and that I want to continue." (via France 24)

Leon Marchand has been training under the legendary coach Bob Bowman, who helped Michael Phelps become the most decorated Olympian in history.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
