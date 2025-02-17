"I helped bring in $10 million to the school"- Justin Gatlin opens up about the impact of his victorious NCAA career to the University of Tennessee

Justin Gatlin recently revealed that he helped bring in $10 million to the University of Tennessee, which reflects the success he achieved during his time there, particularly through his individual NCAA titles and team championships. He earned six NCAA championships individually and helped his team win two additional titles, indoors and outdoors.

The 43-year-old's expertise on the track drew considerable attention to the University of Tennessee. His performances at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2001, where he won both 100m and 200m events, and at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2022, where he secured victories in the 60m and 200m, showcased the university's competitive strength.

During an interview, Ready Set Go, on February 13, 2025, the American track and field athlete reflecting on his career's impact on the university said:

"I helped bring in $10 million to the school by the six NCAA championships I won individually by myself, plus the two team titles that we had outdoor and indoor" (31:42 onwards)

Justin Gatlin's career includes three Olympic appearances, where he earned five medals, including one gold, two silver, and two bronze. He won a gold in the 100m and a bronze in the 200m at the 2004 Athens Games, along with a silver in the 4x100m relay. At the 2012 London Olympics, he earned a bronze in the 100m, and at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he claimed silver in the 100m.

In the World Championships, Gatlin won nine medals, including five golds, with victories in the 100m in 2005, and 2017, the 200m in 2005, and the 4x100m relay in 2019.

Justin Gatlin on building a track dynasty at Tennessee

Justin Gatlin at the 2019, 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha - Day nine - Source: Getty

Justin Gatlin, during his early education years, reflected on building a legacy at his school - Tennessee University. At that time, he had already established himself as a national champion in both the 100m and 200m dashes.

The 43-year old shared that he was inspired to create a dynasty at the university, with a vision that extends beyond individual accolades. He was determined to contribute to the team's continued excellence, leveraging his success to elevate the entire program.

Reflecting on this emotions, the Justin Gatlin said:

"I want to be like that, I want to dominate. I want to help start a dynasty (at Tennessee) where no one can touch us. I want to let people know they can come close, but they are not going to get us." (utsports.com)

Justin Gatlin announced his retirement in 2022 on his 40th birthday.

