“I hope they get every penny they asked for” - Kelley O'Hara makes her feelings known about Angel Reese's WNBA players strike threat

Kelley O'Hara had a phenomenal career in the soccer field, leading the USA to two IFA World Cups and an Olympic gold. Recently, the retired soccer star made her feelings known about Angel Reese's players' strike threat to the WNBA.

Earlier this week, Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky, discussed the possibility of a strike in the WNBA, as the players of the league push for better pay and opportunities.

In a discussion with fellow WNBA player Dijonai Carrington on an episode of her ‘Unapologetically Angel’ podcast, Reese addressed strike rumours, saying,

“I’m hearing that if [the league] don’t give us what we want, we’re sitting out.”

Now, Kelley O'Hara has made her feelings known about this potential strike, showing her support Angel Reese and the WNBA in an episode of Sports Are Fun, saying (at 38:53),

“They're (WNBA players) in a very exciting time and they do have so much leverage, and they should use it. It’s just, I've been in many (strikes) so I'm like ‘I want them to use it (their leverage) properly’. I hope they get every penny they asked for.”

Kelley O'Hara shares advice for the potential WNBA strike

O'Hara at the U.S. Soccer Press Conference With Michelle Kang (Image Source: Getty)

While expressing her support for the potential WNBA strike, Kelley O'Hara also warned the league's stars that they'd have to look out for the ‘least fortunate player'. On the same episode of Sports Are Fun, she explained (at 39:46),

“So you have to think of the least fortunate of player, right? So it's like when we were going through negotiations it's like ‘yeah we can strike but if we do, we have to understand the consequences that come with it, which is we will not get paid until this is resolved’.”

She went on to share some advice for the WNBA players, explaining that they could create a fund for the ‘least fortunate player’.

“And there's ways around that (not getting paid) and you can, you know, create a fund within your Players Association, that sort of thing. So it's just, I think that the very basic thing (about) like negotiations and a strike or a lockout is like 'do it' (but) there's many things to consider before you do it.”

Kelley O'Hara began her soccer career at Stanford University, making 87 appearances for the Cardinals. She would go on to win the 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cups, the 2012 Olympic gold, and two NWSL Championships.

