"I have horrible mom guilt"- Allyson Felix gets honest about juggling work and challenges of being a mother

Allyson Felix, retired American track and field legend and entrepreneur, recently discussed motherhood, postpartum and advocacy. Felix talked about being a mother, an entrepreneur and the challenges that come along with it.

Ad

Felix is one of the athletes in the 2025 class to be inducted into the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame. Felix has been deftly juggling multiple roles from when she used to compete as an athlete to running two companies, a footwear brand called Saysh and a newly launched sports management company, Always Alpha.

Felix sat down with Danielle Cadet of Scary Mommy after her US Olympics & Paralympics Hall of Fame induction. Talking about motherhood and the special moments with her kids that she might miss because of all the travel, Felix shared (via Scarymommy.com):

Ad

Trending

"The first thing is I have an incredible partner — without him, I could not do any of the things that I do. That always makes me feel great to know that my kids are with their dad. But the reality is that I just have horrible mom guilt..."

As an athlete, Allyson Felix has amassed eleven Olympic medals. She won her first Olympic medal (a silver) at the 2004 Athens Olympics in the 200-meters and went on to win her first Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 4x400-meter relay. Winning her first 200-meter gold at the 2012 London Olympics, the Olympian went on to win two Olympic medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning bronze in the 400 meter event and a gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay event.

Ad

Allyson Felix shares glimpses of her 'boss mom energy' in an Instagram post

Allyson Felix is married to Kenneth Ferguson, and they have two kids together -- their elder daughter Camryn and one-year old son Trey. The former athlete, enterprenuer and mother of two shared the glimpses of her life in an Instagram post, captioning it:

"boss mom energy💁🏽‍♀️"

Ad

Ad

The Olympic gold medalist and former United States' track and field star, Allyson Felix, has been a strong advocate of the rights of women athletes, especially the athletes facing unjust contract practices because of pregnancy or being a mother.

She recently launched her own sports management company called Always Alpha, which solely focuses on women athletes, coaches and broadcasters and caters to their needs as an agency, recognising their potential and unique abilities to provide them with safe management to thrive and grow professionally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More