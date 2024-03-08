"I would be inviting Gabby Douglas to April camp" - Fans react to American's latest training video following Winter Cup withdrawal

Gymnastics fans are eagerly waiting for Gabby Douglas' return as the three-time Olympic medalist shared a glimpse from her recent training session.

Douglas was set to make her highly anticipated return at the 2024 Winter Cup in February at the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. However, the 28-year-old had to withdraw from competing after testing positive for COVID-19.

Within a month of her stepping down, Douglas returned to the gym, sharing a video of her training session on the uneven bars with the fans. The fans were thrilled by the video and expressed their admiration towards the former 'Fierce Five' member.

One of the fans expressed their appreciation, stating if the decision were in their hand, they would have invited the gymnast to the upcoming National Camp slated in April.

"If it were up to me, I would be inviting Gabby Douglas to April camp. WOW," wrote the fan.

Another fan praised the Olympian's gymnastics skills as "mature and aesthetically pleasing":

"OH MY GOD. I just AUDIBLY gasped. her bars are so freaking mature and aesthetically pleasing. I might cry. they make me want to cry."

A fan expressed their love for the American gymnast stating:

"I've always loved Gabby, I just want this so much for her, it's just super cool to show girls that you can have the career u want on ur terms no matter what that looks like."

Other fans praised the gymnast by simply writing:

"GABBY LOOKS FANTASTIC."

"Flawless."

Gabby Douglas' path to redemption

Gabrielle Douglas of the United States poses for photographs with her gold medal for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

With her eyes still locked on the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French Capital, Gabby Douglas still has the opportunity to earn her spot. Her eagerly awaited comeback after a nearly eight-year hiatus was hindered after she tested positive was COVID-19. Douglas can grab her spot to compete at the sport's grandest stage in the next few months.

The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which will serve as the qualifying event for the upcoming Olympics, is scheduled to be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from May 30 to June 2.

The Olympian can also secure the chance at the American Classic, which will be held on May 17 and 18, 2024, at the XL Classic in Hartford, Connecticut.