"I just want better for athletes, we deserve it" - Gabby Thomas makes her stance clear on doping, advocates lifetime bans for coaches involved

Gabby Thomas has called for action and expressed a strong stance against doping in sports. Track and field has faced several doping issues in recent years.

Most recently, world record holder Ruth Chepng'etich tested positive for a banned substance and was handed a provisional suspension. US marathon runner Emma Bates, who finished second in the 2021 Chicago Marathon, won by Chepng'etich, has also spoken out about the issue.

Amid a series of such incidents, Gabby Thomas has called for strict action against dopers. She firmly condemned doping in athletics, stating that coaches involved in any form of doping should face lifetime bans.

Thomas further noted that this applies whether the coach was caught doping as an athlete, caught distributing banned substances, or both.

"Doping coaches should be banned for life from coaching in the sport. Whether you were banned while competing as an athlete or caught distributing as a coach (for some, both). Idc idc idc If you train under a coach who is known for doping (once, twice, or even three times for some) you are complicit. That’s my stance," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of story (IG/@gabbythomas)

Thomas also highlighted athlete responsibility, noting that training under a coach known for doping, even if caught only once, makes the athlete complicit.

Following this post, the athlete shared another message on X urging the betterment of the sport and her desire to leave it in a better state than she found it.

"When I graduated from college, I came into this sport sooo naive. After six years, I just want better for athletes. We deserve it. My goal is to leave this sport better than I found it."

In May 2020, Thomas was provisionally suspended by the AIU for allegedly failing to attend three anti-doping tests within 12 months. She provided evidence, including phone data and witness statements, to challenge one of the missed tests, and the AIU cleared her of any violations, lifting the suspension in July of the same year.

Gabby Thomas’ Olympic journey

Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas made a strong Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, winning two medals, bronze in the 200m and silver in the 4x100m relay. She then dominated at the Paris Olympics in 2024, claiming three gold medals across the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay.

Up Next, Thomas will compete in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in the 200m, facing a strong field including Shericka Jackson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

At the 2023 World Championships, Thomas won silver, finishing behind Shericka Jackson, who took gold.

