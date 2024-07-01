"I knew I wasn't done after the performance in Tokyo" - Simone Biles weighs in on being oldest American gymnast to qualify for Olympics in 72 years

The women's gymnastics team from the USA for the Paris Olympics 2024 has been announced following the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Simone Biles has been named along with Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezley Rivera for the artistic gymnastics events.

Biles thus became the oldest American female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics since 1952.

The 27-year-old's qualification comes three years after her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. The American was asked when she knew that she had more to give to gymnastics. Biles replied by saying that she knew she wasn't finished after Tokyo.

"Yeah, I knew I wasn't done after the performances in Tokyo, so just getting back into the gym, working hard, and trusting the process with Cecile and Laurent (coaches), I knew I'll be right back," she said

Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong will be traveling alongside the five member team as replacements.

Simone Biles credits her "good mental spot" for an incredible start

Simone Biles with the rest of the gymnastics team

Simone Biles was also asked how she got to be at another edition of the Olympics after withdrawing from Tokyo in 2021. The 27-year-old attributed this to being in a good "mental spot".

"Yeah, being in a good mental spot, seeing my therapist every Thursday, it's kind of religious for me, so that's why I'm here today," she said.

Biles was also asked about being a leader and a mentor to her fellow gymnastics teammates during the trials. The 27-year-old responded by saying that she knew how her teammates felt given that she had been there in similar situations before

"Because I've been there in the exact same spot. So I know exactly how they're feeling, and if I can be a mentor and a guide, that's what I'm gonna do. It's kind of a light load," Biles said.

The American has already had a pretty successful Olympic career so far, with seven medals to her name. Biles had an outing to remember at her debut in Rio, where she won four golds. These included winning the all-around, vault and floor exercise events while also being the part of the team event. She also clinched bronze in balance beam.

While Simone Biles' stay in Tokyo was short, she stil managed to bag a silver in the team event and a bronze in balance beam.

