"I knew what I was gonna run"- Kenny Bednarek speaks after clocking world lead to win the 200m event at Doha Diamond League

Kenny Bednarek has claimed that he already knew he would run a world-leading time in the 200m event at Doha Diamond League 2024. The Olympic medalist clocked a blistering 19.67s to win the race ahead of fellow Americans Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King on May 10.

Bednarek had an outstanding season in 2021. He clocked the then-personal best of 19.68s to win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 200m event. The 25-year-old was ranked No.1 at the end of 2021 by World Athletics. As the Paris Olympics approaches closer, he is looking in red hot form to get the hands-on gold medal this time.

Bednarek clocked 10.01s in his 100m opener and improved to 9.91s in his next race. The Olympic medalist opened his season in the 200m event in Miramar Invitational 2024 and ran the distance in 20.35s. Showing exceptional improvement yet again, Bednarek dominated the 200m showdown at Doha Diamond League 2024.

Kenny Bednarek clocked 19.67s to clock a new personal best and a world-leading time. He beat previous world lead holder and training partner Courtney Lindsey (19.71), who clocked 20.01s while Kyree King finished third in 20.21s.

Speaking with the media in a post-race interview, Bednarek claimed that he already knew the time he would run and that it would be a world leading one. He also added that he was happy for his teammates and that they reverted similar emotions on his world-leading performance.

"I knew what I was gonna run, I won the world lead, I was just hoping that the weather would work with us and that is what it did so when I crossed the finish line I saw the time I didnt know if it was the lead, they wanted to hand me the lead sign, I knew I did it", Kenny Bednarek expressed.

While Bednarek only ticked a hundredth of a second of his personal best, it must be noted that it's only the start of the season, and his chances of winning an Olympic gold medal are looking brighter and better.

"We are happy for each others, I am happy for them, they are happy for me, that is all that matters. It is just love. The best I can do this year is gold medal in the Olympics", he added

Kenny Bednarek claims he could be 'dangerous' if he remains injury-free in 2024

2024 Diamond League Doha-Kenny Bednarek in action

Kenny Bednarek had an injury-marred season in 2023. He was out of the USATF Outdoor Championships with a hamstring injury. But he aims to remain ‘injury-free’ in 2024, and if he is able to do so, Bednarek believes he would be a ‘dangerous’ one.

"This year is to stay injury-free, injury free means a dangerous me," Bednarek expressed.

Bednarek managed a silver medal in the 200m finals at Tokyo Olympics. Hoping for a gold this year, he has made a strong start to 2024 and would be a huge threat to Noah Lyles at the Olympic Trials in June.