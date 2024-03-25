"I know I am going to, I don't think"- Yohan Blake confident about surprising the world at the Paris Olympics 2024

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Yohan Blake recently expressed his determination to surprise the world with his exceptional performance ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Blake has four Olympic gold medals, including two gold and two silver. He showed his exceptional athletics proficiency at the 2012 London Olympics by securing a gold medal in the 4x100m relay and silver medals in the 100 and 200m respectively. Three summers later, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he led the Jamaican team to victory in the 4x100m relay event.

Although the 34-year-old's journey appears to be illustrious, it has been marked by a series of hurdles and setbacks. He had to step back from the 2013 World Championships held in Moscow, for which he had an automatic entry, citing a hamstring injury.

With his gaze fixed on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Blake is persistent in surprising the world with his electrifying performances. During an interview with the Athletics Weekly, when asked if he was going to surprise the world again, Blake responded:

"I know I'm going to I don't think," Blake said. "What I want to do is just remain under the radar. When I'm on the line making it to the finals, everyone is not looking at me. One after I run they would be surprised."

Reflecting on the obstacles he faced during his career, he admitted to the wrong training choices while confessing that he finally arrived at the place he had always aspired for.

"It's been tough and I think I've made some wrong moves with my training but now I think I'm in the right frame of mind," he said. It's right where I wanted to be. You know I'm trusting the process, I'm feeling good," he added.

With his focus set on the Olympics in the French capital, Blake has made significant changes to his training regime, including switching to a carnivore diet, making scientific changes to his body, and prioritizing rest and recovery.

Yohan Blake navigated through a series of obstacles with resilience

Yohan Blake of Jamaica looks on during the Muller Birmingham Grand Prix & IAAF Diamond League event at Alexander Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

After suffering a hamstring injury in 2013, Yohan Blake competed at the Lausanne Diamond League in 2014 but had to settle in sixth position after clocking 20.48 seconds in the 200m.

In the same year, during the 100m event at the Glasgow Diamond League, he collapsed at the 40m mark, citing another hamstring injury. Blake made a strong return to the track in 2016, securing his career's second Olympic gold medal in the 4x100m relay event after running the second leg for the team.

Yohan Blake secured two gold medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, South Korea. Further, he also secured two bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the same events in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.