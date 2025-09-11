"I know there are issues"- Gabby Thomas gets real about USA relay teams and clears popular misconceptions 

Gabby Thomas opened up about popular misconceptions about relay teams and expressed her thoughts about last-minute blunders in coordination during major events. The American athlete shared that track athletes who compete together in a relay team do not train together all year round.

Ad

Thomas competed as a part of Team USA in both the women's 4x400m relay and the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics. The team emerged victorious in the quadrennial games and helped Thomas become one of the American track athletes with the most gold medals in Paris.

On the other hand, the USA men's 4x100m relay team was disqualified in the finals as they exchanged the baton beyond the prescribed exchange zone. Fans raised a lot of questions about the team's coordination and practice after their disqualification.

Ad

Trending

Gabby Thomas spoke about the relay team's training in an appearance on the 'Unfiltered Waters podcast. The American athlete cleared common misconceptions about track and shared that athletes train for the relay only before major championships at the National camp.

“I think a big misconception in Track and Field, too, is that we all train together and that we all know each other. No, like people live all around the country and they have different training groups, and we come together for this one meet and try to make a relay happen. So I just want to clear that up. A lot of especially with the men's relay. I know there are issues, but these people don't train together," she said.

Ad

Moreover, sometimes, the relay order also gets changed based on the athlete's individual events as well.

“I'm like, once again, give them a little slack. And then you have to practice with the relay order that you think will happen. But obviously, people have their individual events, and things change," she added.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More