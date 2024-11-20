"I know what Simone Biles has gone through" - Nellie Biles opens up on the gymnast's journey through hardships leading up to the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles' mother, Nellie Biles, spoke about the challenges the mother and daughter have faced leading up to the Paris Olympics 2024. Speaking about the gymnast's career, she highlighted the struggles and how they navigated them together.

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is known for her resilience both on and off the gymnastic mat. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she proved her mettle with impressive performances, following her setback at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Nellie Biles married Ronald Biles in 1977. The couple run the World Champions Center, where Biles trains. In the recent Netflix docu-series, "Simone Biles Rising," the gymnast's mother opened up about the challenges her 27-year-old daughter has faced over the years.

The episode "I Will Rise" highlighted how Biles confronted injuries and intense pressure from fans and media, emphasizing her physical recovery and mental toughness. It also shows how her coaches, family, and friends provided support during the tough times she faced.

Reflecting on her journey over the years, her mother said:

"I know what Simone has gone through, because I've been through this journey with Simone" [25:12].

She added:

"Everything's gonna feel like it all came together, regardless of turmoil, regardless of tribulations, regardless of all the hardships that you go through. You know, you could still succeed in the end."

The episode underscores the profound connection Biles shares with her parents, who remain a pillar of support in her life.

Simone Biles on her love for her mother Nellie

Simone Biles and her mother Nellie / Source: Instagram: @simonebiles

In 2023, Biles took to Instagram to express her appreciation and love for her mother, acknowledging her unwavering support. The Olympic champion emphasized the sacrifices her mother made to help her reach where she is today.

She captioned the Instagram post:

"@athleta has been celebrating moms all week, and I can't let Mother's Day pass without showing some love for my amazing mama!. It can be so hard for moms to prioritize their own well-being, but then they do, it's inspiring for women and girls everywhere. Growing up, my mom did so much to support me and my dreams, she's the reason why I know it's important to take care of myself. Love You Mom!!"

Reflecting on the mother-daughter bond in August 2024, Nellie Biles shared that Simone looks for her parents in the stands before starting her performance, ensuring she knows exactly where they are seated.

Nellie Biles said (via People magazine),

"She always knows where we are sitting, it doesn't matter the arena. She'll look and I'll wave, and we make a connection."

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles clinched four medals, four gold and one silver. She played a crucial role in leading the US women's gymnastics team to a gold medal in the team all-around event.

