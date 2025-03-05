"I didn't lie" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre clears the air on his 'business trip' for their first date

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre has cleared the air on his "business trip" for their first date. After starting their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic, they married in May 2022 in a vineyard wedding.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone had revealed that her now-husband, Andre, had first slid into her DMs and mentioned he was coming to Los Angeles for a business meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping she would be there for their first date during an October 2023 appearance on 'The It Girls' podcast.

She further shared that Andre likely used the business meeting as an excuse, pointing out that there hardly any business meetings taking place during the pandemic due to restrictions.

Ad

Trending

However, during their appearance on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Andre clarified that while he did meet someone for business, the real reason for the trip was to see Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. He added that it wasn’t technically a lie but admitted it was a "bit of a stretch".

“I think after about three weeks, I told her I had a business trip, and I did meet a man out here for business if one could say so. I didn't lie, but, it was a little bit of a stretch because I really did come out here to see you. So I came out here, we had a good time, spent like four days together, I went back. Then, nine months proceeded from there and we just continued to grow with one another,” Andre mentioned on the podcast. [4:40 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Andre Levrone reflects on how he and his wife Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone support each other's well-being

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone with her husband Andre Levrone at 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andre Levrone reflected on his wife Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s sleeping and eating habits during their appearance on the Life & Books & Everything podcast in January. During the interaction, Andre said (37:18 onwards):

Ad

“She's a sleep enthusiast. Man and it's very friendly to her occupation. So I think Sydney has definitely helped me with my sleep regulation. I think I've had the privilege to help her with her diet and some of her recovery protocol, having been someone who's been injured many times in his career," Andre mentioned during the podcast.

Ad

"But, I think for Sydney, she's seen a tremendous jump in her uh performance when she's had those two things coinciding on a consistent basis," he added.

Ad

In the interaction, he further shared how Sydney sometimes has an all-or-nothing approach to her diet but also talked about the importance of finding the right balance so that she doesn’t feel restricted. Although she maintains a healthy diet, she still treats herself with occasional snacks.

Notably, Andre, who was previously an NFL player, retired from the professional sport in 2020 after three seasons, one of the reasons being frequent injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback