"I was like the worst guy in the world"- When Ryan Lochte opened up about the fallout from his 2016 Rio controversy

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte was one of the best swimmers in action, claiming a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle. However, post the Games the American claimed he was robbed at gunpoint in Brazil, before the local police confirmed the story to be a lie. The athlete was then subject to international scrutiny and was even suspended by USA Swimming for 10 months.

Going into the 2016 Olympics, Lochte was one of the most promising members of Team USA. Already an 11-time Olympic medalist, the 39-year-old had claimed 3 titles at the 2015 Kazan World Championships and was a definite medal contender in Rio. Come time, Lochte did deliver, winning his 12 Olympic medals.

However, after the event, Ryan Lochte claimed that he and three fellow swimmers had been robbed on gunpoint in Brazil, telling AP at the time,

“We got pulled over, in the taxi, and these guys came out with a badge, a police badge, no lights, no nothing just a police badge and they pulled us over. They pulled out their guns, they told the other swimmers to get down on the ground—they got down on the ground. I refused, I was like we didn't do anything wrong, so—I'm not getting down on the ground.”

“And then the guy pulled out his gun, he cocked it, put it to my forehead and he said, "Get down," and I put my hands up, I was like "whatever." He took our money, he took my wallet—he left my cellphone, he left my credentials.”

However, Brazil police later confirmed that the story was false. As per a report by AP, the swimmers had broken a door, a soap dispenser, and a mirror at the gas station, with Lochte reportedly damaging a poster.

The repercussions of his actions saw the 12-time Olympic medalist be suspended for 10 months. He was also instructed to perform 20 hours of community service and was banned from accessing training centers or other facilities of the USOC during his suspension.

Opening up about the fallout of his actions, Ryan Lochte said in an appearance on Jay Cutler’s Uncut podcast,

"I had rude awakenings being where everyone loved me and I was on top of the world, I felt like. And then in one stupid night ... gone. I was like the worst guy in the world or something at one point.”

Will Ryan Lochte compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

While Ryan Lochte hasn't retired from the sport of swimming yet, an appearance at the Paris Games seems unlikely for the American. After serving his 10-month suspension for the incident at the Rio, Lochte was once more benched for doping in 2018.

Post this, Lochte failed to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics Games but said that he wasn't calling time on his swimming career just yet. While the 39-year-old hasn't made raced in any major competitions since 2021, he has been focused on helping the spot of swimming grow with his newest venture, the Legendary Academy.

The Legendary Academy is focused on Ryan Lochte helping young swimmers grow, with participants ‘receiving personalized coaching in the fundamentals of champion swimming technique, Olympic training strategies, mindset, nutrition, Q&A, and an autograph photo session’ from the Olympian himself.