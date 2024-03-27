"I listen to Taylor Swift"- Aly Raisman on her life's "theme song"

Former American gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed that she listens to Taylor Swift and that one of her songs could be her life's "theme song".

Raisman was the captain of two of the most dominating USA gymnastics teams, ‘Fierce Five’ and ‘Final Five’, at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics. However, she retired early from artistic gymnastics on January 14, 2020.

Rais-man is now preparing herself for a new role as ESPN's gymnastics analyst ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. She recently indulged in a conversation with USA Today after being named the Women of the Year by the publication and revealed that competing in the Olympics was her ‘greatest sliding door’ moment.

“Competing at both Olympics. I think both of them changed my life”, she claimed.

The 29-year-old was also asked what would be the ‘theme song’ of her life. While she couldn't name a particular one, Raisman revealed that any of Taylor Swift’s songs could be the perfect one.

“I listen to Taylor Swift all the time, so maybe one of her songs, but I'm not sure. It really depends on the mood”, she expressed.

Aly Raisman also revealed that she loved gardening, and was one of her ‘secret’ talents. The Olympic champion named ‘Grey's Anatomy’ and ‘Vampire Diaries’ as her favorite TV show.

She was also asked about the best advice she had ever received. To which Raisman replied:

“How often do we take a photo of a beautiful sunset and the picture doesn't do it justice? Think about that the next time you see a photo of yourself and you don't like it.”

Aly Raisman on her mental health journey

Aly Raisman was one of the victims of the abuse by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and came before to testify for it as well. She recently spoke on Chris Rutherford’s podcast, ‘I'm fine, you?', and revealed that she had learned a lot from the mental health journey.

"I think I’ve learned a lot about myself," she expressed. "I think one of the biggest realizations I’ve had is kind of letting go of this idea that maybe one day I’ll feel really happy all the time, or one day everything’s going to be fine", she expressed.

She further claimed that she now takes life one day at a time, and each day tells herself that she isn't going to feel bad forever.

"Taking it day by day and being able to tell myself ‘O.K., this is just going to be a tough day.’ One tough day or one tough morning doesn’t mean I’m going to feel like this forever", Raisman added.

Besides her Olympic laurels. Raisman has also won four medals at the World Championships, including two team golds in 2011 and 2015.