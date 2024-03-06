"I literally cannot do it anymore" - Simone Biles jokes after fans fondly remember the first skill named after American

Simone Biles recently delighted a fan by commenting on their post which praised the gymnast. Biles became the first female gymnast to land a Yurchenko Double Pike in competition in 2021. She made history again when she accomplished the difficult Yurchenko Double Pike on vault at the 2023 World Championships in Belgium.

In 2018, Biles successfully performed the vault, now called Biles, and became the first woman to win four world all-around titles. A fan shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the 'Biles'. They wrote:

"The way I kinda miss her."

Biles replied:

"The way I literally cannot do it anymore."

Biles is the only gymnast to have successfully performed this difficult vault in competition. This vault (round-off half on, layout double full Yurchenko 1/2 on, layout 2/1) was named after the American gymnast.

Will Simone Biles be a member of Team USA for the Paris Olympics?

Last month, Biles went on a vacation to Hawaii with her husband and NFL star Jonathan Owens. She kept her followers updated with posts and photos of her holiday.

Her vacation came amid preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Biles has prioritized her mental health time and again since the 2020 Tokyo Games. She also took a two-year break and made a comeback in full form before performing the Yurchenko Double Pike vault.

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, shared her enthusiasm to compete at the Paris Olympics in various interviews in 2023. She once told Vanity Fair:

"If I don't make it to Paris, it won't absolutely crush me."

Biles returned to training in 2022 and to competition in 2023. But she's yet to be seen at competitions paving the way for the Paris Olympics. Justice.org said:

"If Biles makes this year's Olympics teams and wins any medal, she will make history once again by becoming the gymnast with the most Olympic medals ever."

Now that she is back from vacation, it is to be seen which competitions she will participate in and what are her plans for the Paris Olympics. Gymnastics enthusiasts are looking forward to seeing Simone Biles compete.