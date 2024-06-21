"I literally didn't think I would be here" - Suni Lee reflects on Kidney ailment hiatus as she gears up for U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024

Reigning all-around Olympic champion Suni Lee recently opened up about her kidney-related health issues that forced her to take a break from gymnastics. She got candid about the setback amid her preparations to compete at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, where she aims to confirm her spot for the upcoming Summer Games in Paris.

Lee, 21, acclaimed as one of the most promising gymansts of the United States, has proved her athletic abilities quite a few times, most notably at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the Saint Paul-native clinched three medals.

In Tokyo, she stood atop the podium of the women's all-around event while securing a silver and a bronze in team event and uneven bars, respectively. She has brought glory to her nation at the World Championships as well, where she holds a team event title.

Trending

However, last year Lee was diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease, that forced her to end her NCAA-Season at Auburn University early. She also had to withdraw from the US World Championships and Pan American Games in 2023.

Reflecting on her challenging days, Suni Lee opened up about what she felt during the time in a partnership with Toyota on Friday that featured iconic Olympians and Paralympians like Lee Kiefer, Oksana Masters, and Ezra Frech.

Lee shared the conversation on her Instagram handle:

"I was recently diagnosed with two kidney diseases. My doctors straight-up told me to may face that I probably wouldn't be able to do gymnastics ever again."

She added:

"He [doctor] literally told me he was like, it's impossible the medicine that you're on, it's gonna make your bones too weak. I'm still kind of working on, I guess like the mental aspect of it because I literally didn't think I would be here."

Suni Lee's comeback and the Paris Olympics 2024 aspirations

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Suni Lee kicked off her 2024 season at the Winter Cup in February, but could not live up to the expectations and finished 26th on uneven bars and 13th in the balance beam. The 21-year-old then participated at the Core Hydration Classic in May, finishing 16th, but she outperformed her compatriot and four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles in the balance beam, scoring 14.600 while Biles scored 14.550.

Earlier this month Lee also took part in the US Gymnastics Championships, where she finished fourth with an overall score of 110.650. The athlete is now preparing for the Paris Olympics, which would be her second consecutive appearance at the quadrennial event.

Talking about the Games, Suni Lee said (via Olympics.com):

"I don’t want to peak too early. It feels normal. I feel like I’m going at a good pace. I’m getting all of my routines back and working on consistency. Right now, I’m starting to visualize all of my routines and really try and put them together and get them crisp and clean."