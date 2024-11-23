"I hadn't lived anywhere except at home" - Mondo Duplantis explains why he chose college ahead of going pro after high school

Mondo Duplantis recently revealed the reason behind opting for collegiate gymnast over turning pro after high school. Duplantis enrolled in LSU as a freshman in 2019 before turning pro a year later.

Throughout his professional career, Duplantis has earned two Olympic and three world championship medals and an unmatchable feat of registering the world record ten times. However, before showing his dominance in the international circuit, he navigated an internal struggle while deciding between turning pro right after high school or competing at the collegiate level.

During an interview with Tigers Win, the pole vaulter stated that he recognized he was too young and immature to turn pro as he always relied on his parents and never lived independently, leading him to choose the collegiate route.

Trending

"I just could have moved to Sweden and just could have done what I do now and got on the tours and do the European meets and whatnot," Duplantis said. "It was a bit of a tough decision because like for me like I, there was one part of me that felt like it was gonna stagnate the process a little bit as far as getting to where I wanted to be which I wanted to be at the top level." (10:00 onwards)

He added:

"My parents also realized that I just wasn't mature. I was super young. I mean then also like I hadn't lived anywhere except at home. I had been to Sweden quite a bit but it was always with my parents. They had to hold my hand the whole way. I hadn't done anything on my own."

Mondo Duplantis celebrates his 25th birthday by attending the LSU-Alabama football game

Mondo Duplantis during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of the United States in Austin, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

As Mondo Duplantis turned 25 on November 10, 2024, he returned to his alma mater, Louisiana State University for the LSU- Alabama football game. Duplantis bagged the NCAA indoor title during his run at the collegiate circuit.

He was present at the football game after his Paris Olympics heroics along with fellow medalists and university companion Sha'Carri Richardson and his girlfriend Desiré Inglander. While Inglander opted for a chic casual yellow dress, Duplantis donned relaxed-fit olive trousers and a striped shirt, which he paired with a cap that had Louisiana inscribed on it.

He shared the pictures from the evening on social media and wrote:

"25🐯"

Mondo Duplantis posted a stunning jump of 6.25m to clinch a gold medal at the Paris Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback