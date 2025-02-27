"I'll choose to protect my family every single time" - Three-time State champion Anthony Knox Jr. makes stance clear after disqualification post brawl

Anthony Knox Jr. doesn't regret getting into the wild brawl at the NJ District 25 Wrestling Tournament that resulted in his disqualification. The three-time New Jersey high school state wrestling champion said that he got into the fight after realizing his family was in danger.

Knox Jr. is one of the nation's top-ranked high school wrestlers and was the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth state title at 126 pounds. He was competing at the NJ District 25 Wrestling Tournament at Collingswood High School on Saturday, when his father got into a fight with fans.

“I saw a bunch of grown men yelling racial slurs at kids that I’ve been training since they were 6 years old, cursing at my son, cursing at my wife,” the father of Knox Jr., Anthony, told CBS New York on Wednesday. “As a man, I walked over, walked up into the stands, and asked the guy to stop. At that point, I was assaulted."

Seeing his father being assaulted, Knox Jr. stepped in. While it resulted in his disqualification, he didn't regret it, saying he'd choose his family over wrestling every single time.

"The protection of my family is the No. 1 thing to me," Anthony Knox Jr. said. "If I had a choice of protecting my family or never wrestling a match again, I would choose protecting my family every single time. I felt that my family's lives and well being were at risk, and that's why I stepped in."

The video of the brawl went viral over social media, and Knox Jr. was disqualified, effectively ending his high school career and his chance to win a fourth state title. However, the wrestler has filed a lawsuit against the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association and hopes to get the disqualification overturned.

"Excited to prove to everyone what I already know, that I’m the best there is" - Anthony Knox Jr. after disqualification

Anthony Knox Jr. is widely considered among the best teenage wrestling talents in the US. Having won the U16 freestyle championship and three state championships, he is expected to be a force to be reckoned with when he graces the collegiate circuit next year.

Knox Jr. shared a lengthy message on his Instagram handle following the disqualifications. While he admitted being disappointed, the state champion said he would continue training and was eager to prove that he was the best out there.

"No matter what happens next, I will continue to train, compete, and push myself to be the best wrestler and person I can be as I continue my career onward at Cornell University.

"Thank you all for your continued love and support. It truly means the world to me. I’m more motivated than ever and excited to prove to everyone what I already know, that I’m the best there is," Anthony Knox Jr. wrote

Knox Jr. announced his commitment to Cornell University last year after winning his second Super 32 title in his third finals appearance.

