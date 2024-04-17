"I look up to her a lot" - Suni Lee expresses admiration for Simone Biles ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Suni Lee, top American gymnast and 2020 Olympic all-around champion, has expressed admiration for Simone Biles ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lee, who was the first Asian-American to clinch the Olympic women’s all-around title, is hoping to partner with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles to emerge victorious at the 2024 Olympic event.

In an interview she did with KPRC 2 at the Team USA Media Summit, Suni Lee said she is aiming for gold once more and acknowledges that teamwork is important for success. She said:

“I think it’s really important. I’m really close to Jordan, And I admire Simone much. Everything that she’s been through. She’s such a great example and she continues to shine and every time we see her she gets better and better. Simone is someone who continuously inspires me and I look up to her a lot just because she just continues to get better and better every single time that we see her and all of the things that she’s gone through are truly inspiring.”

Suni Lee also talked about the way they support each other while contesting for Team USA. She stated:

“We compete against each other but we are all close and want what’s best for each other. But when we’re at the Olympics it’s like a job. We all support each other and are competing for Team USA.”

“My coach told me, You can do this. This is your opportunity” - Suni Lee talks about her 2021 Summer Olympics victory

In this same interview she did with KPRC, Suni Lee talked about her 2021 Summer Olympics victory and shared the words of encouragement she received from her coach that morning before clinching gold at the Olympic event. She recalled:

“I woke up actually that morning with a panic attack. My coach asked me why. And told me I could go out there and not stress, and not try to push harder than I needed to. He told me, ‘You can do this. This is your opportunity.”

Suni Lee was among the world's best athletes who competed in the 2021 Summer Olympics. Even though people didn't expect her to win gold at the event, Lee clinched the title, thereby becoming the first Asian-American to secure the Olympic women’s all-around title.

