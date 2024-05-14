"I would love to see Serena again" - When Gabby Douglas wanted the Tennis legend to compete at Rio Olympics 2016

American gymnast Gabby Douglas once expressed her wish to see tennis legend Serena Williams compete at the Rio Olympics 2016. That year, Douglas made headlines for returning to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus.

The 28-year-old had already gained limelight from the 2012 London Olympics, where she became the first African-American woman in Olympic history to win the individual all-around competition. In 2016, Gabby Douglas won the gold medal with her team. It was the last time the gymnast competed in an Olympic competition before taking a break for eight years.

Before the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Douglas expressed her wish to see Serena Williams at the championship. In an interview with W Magazine, the three-time Olympic gold medalist said that along with her fellow players like Allyson Felix and Ryan Lochte, she would like to see the 23-time major (Grand Slam) women's singles titles winner, Serena Williams. Gabby Douglas added,

“Alyson Felix, Ryan Lochte, and I would love to see Serena again,” she said.

Furthermore, she related to the ‘hard days' that athletes face during their preparation phase.

“Athlete to athlete, we all know the struggle we are going through and the hard days spent in the gym and all the preparation. We can all relate on that level,” Douglas added.

A year before the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Serena made headlines for dropping out of the 2015 season. She faced defeat in the US Open semi-finals, which led her to the decision. Later, the 42-year-old withdrew from the China Open and WTA Finals in Singapore, stating that she needed to focus on her health.

She competed in the women's doubles and singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, Williams was knocked out of the championship in both events. The legendary player boasted four gold medals in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Gabby Douglas made an ecstatic comeback at the American Classic 2024

Gabby Douglas at 2016 Rio Olympics

After eight years, Gabby Douglas made her comeback in gymnastics at the American Classic scheduled on April 26 and 27. She displayed her athletic brilliance in the floor exercise, earning 11.450. The gymnast won a silver medal in the vault, earning 14.000. She came 5th on the balance beam with 13.350 points.

After the championship, the gymnast reflected on her performance and believed she wasn't at her best. Douglas posted an Instagram video of her routines and penned,

"8 years later…. well guys… it wasn’t my best showing this weekend but was so happy and grateful to be back out there on the floor doing what i love again. with anything there are always kinks to work out, get better and improve. i’ve never been more excited to get back into the gym and work even harder."

The gymnast will be next seen competing at the US Core Hydration Classic scheduled on May 17 and 18.