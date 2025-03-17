"I’m actually shocked"- Jordan Burroughs exposes harsh reality on the dismal state of youth sports in the USA

Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs recently exposed the harsh reality of youth sports in the USA. The 36-year-old wrestler visited a wrestling tournament, and he was dismayed by what he witnessed.

Burroughs, who previously represented the USA at the World Championships in 2024, expressed his opinions about his experience at the New Jersey Youth State Tournament, and why according to him, things are not looking good for the youth sports in the USA.

Burroughs posted his thoughts on his X account, as he wrote,

"As I leave the New Jersey Youth State Tournament after a long weekend of coaching I realize youth wrestling and youth sports in general is in a sad state and the parents are the main culprit. I’m actually shocked. Some of the things I saw this weekend broke my heart."

Burroughs further added that he needed time to compose his thoughts and write about what is wrong with youth sports in the USA. In his words,

"I need some time to decompress, then I’ll share a long version of my first hand perspective in the trenches of youth wrestling."

After being unable to make it to the Paris Olympics, Jordan Burroughs tried his luck at the World Championships held in Tirana, Albania. Though he began on a solid note, the American wrestler lost out in the quarterfinals to Mohammad Nokhodi of Iran.

Jordan Burroughs hints at one last shot for Olympic gold through Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Jordan Burroughs talks about attempting one last time for Olympic glory at LA 2028 [Image Source : Getty]

It's been more than a decade since Jordan Burroughs managed to climb the coveted podium at the Olympics. Since then, despite three unsuccessful attempts, the wrestler is ready to give it his all to win back the Olympic medal that had slipped from his hands at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In a promotional clip for 'Uncut with JB' in late 2024, the wrestler opened up on why he competed in wrestling even at the age of 36. In his words,

"No one's ever arrived here. No one's competing at this high level at this age. I am. I'm good, but I still seek my own personal challenge." [1:23 onwards]

However, Burroughs wasn't done yet. He further added,

"So, where most people will be like it's time to leave, I'm like, 'I think I have more to give. So, that's my goal is to give what I have left, see what I can do. 2028, Levi. LA. I can do it."

Jordan Burroughs won the Olympic gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012. Though he had another chance to climb on the podium, the American wrestler missed out when he lost in the repechage bout at the Rio Olympics. Since then, Jordan Burroughs has been unable to make it to the Olympics, though he remains optimistic about one last shot at Olympic glory.

