"I’m about to change that!"- Michael Johnson vouches to have a solution to the long-standing downside of track 

Michael Johnson expressed his thoughts on the long-standing issue with track and vouched to bring about a change in the coming days. The legendary athlete weighed in on the issue of track athletes being underpaid and shared a comparison with other sports.

Many athletes have often spoken about the issue of track athletes being underpaid and expressed their thoughts on ways a transformation could be brought about in that aspect of the sport. Serena Williams' husband and the co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian launched his own women's only track meet to address the situation as well as pioneer a change in the women's sports space. Ohanian made the inaugural edition of the track meet more fan-focused as well and offered massive paychecks to the winners.

Legendary athlete Michael Johnson weighed in on the situation as well as he spoke about it on X and revealed that he will be bringing about a change with his new Track meet which is set to launch in April this year. Johnson tweeted statistics containing the salary of the 100th highest-paid athletes of different sports like basketball, baseball, and tennis among others, and revealed that the highest-paid track athlete won't be equalling the 100th tennis player when compared with their earnings solely from races.

"Any guesses on how much the 100th highest-paid track & field athlete makes? This does NOT include endorsements so shoe contracts don’t count? Hint: Track & Field #1 doesn’t equal tennis #100. But I’m about to change that!" he wrote.

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track is set to offer $100,000 to the winner, $50,000 to the silver medalist, and $30,000 to the bronze medalist. Moreover, all the finishers will be receiving an amount according to their final standings.

Michael Johnson on athlete's expectations

Michael Johnson celebrates after winning at the 1996 Olympics - Men's 200 meters - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson expressed his thoughts on X about the expectations of the current generation of athletes. The American revealed how multiple athletes are complaining about the sport lacking an appropriate platform on occasions other than the Olympic Games or the World Championships.

Whereas some athletes complained about the prize money offered in track events. The legendary athlete revealed how the athletes who have signed with his track meet 'Grand Slam Track' will not be complaining as the event takes care of both aspects.

"I see track athletes complaining wanting a bigger platform. Others complaining of wanting more money. @GrandSlamTrack will be broadcast on @peacock @TheCW & @NBCSports with prize money of 1st=$100K & 8th=$10K. Who’s not complaining? Our 48 Grand Slam Track Racers!"

Grand Slam Track is set to kick start with its inaugural edition in April 2025 in Kingston Jamaica featuring some of the fastest athletes in the world.

