"I’m so excited" - Aly Raisman on her book becoming the New York Times Best Seller

Aly Raisman recently expressed her delight after her new book became the New York Times Best Seller within 15 days of its release.

Raisman released her second book "From My Head to My Toes," on April 2, 2024. She partnered with several organizations to compile a book specifically catering to children.

Her second book underscores the importance for the children to voice their consent. After years of advocating mental health and stating her dissent against Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of several young gymnasts, she collaborated with "Darkness to Light" and Monique Burr Foundation to collate a book to empower children to identify the signals of dangers.

A few days back, she shared the news of her book release with her fans on social media and wrote:

"My first children’s book FROM MY HEAD TO MY TOES launched TODAY!!!!! So grateful for this incredible opportunity! I can’t believe it’s already a bestseller. Thank YOU. Wow!!"

Within a fortnight, her book became the New York Times Best Seller. Raisman again took to social media to express her delight and her gratitude towards her fans for their overwhelming response to her book.

"So happy to share that From My Head To My Toes is a New York Times Best Seller," the former American gymnast wrote. "Thank YOU for this! It’s because of you & I’m so excited!! Yay!!!!! 💕"

"I wanted to talk about what happened but I didn’t know how comfortable I would feel" - When Aly Raisman published her first book highlighting the sexual abuse committed by Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about Larry Nassar's investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts in 2021 in Washington, DC.

Seven years before publishing her second book, Aly Raisman released "Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything," drawing attention to the sexual abuse committed by Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, on the former gymnast, along with other young athletes.

During an interview with Publishers Weekly in 2017, she opened up about the difficulty and hesitation she faced in talking about the same matter.

"I wanted to talk about what happened but I didn’t know how comfortable I would feel coming forward about it. I never mentioned anything about Larry, but all the self-reflecting that I did while I was writing started me thinking about certain incidents that made me feel that I have to share my story,” Raisman said.

Raisman authored the memoir, sharing also about the arduous training alongside the cherished moments, including securing six Olympic medals.