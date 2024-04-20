"I'm a fan"- Christian Coleman in awe of Sha'Carri Richardson's charisma ahead of Diamond League opener

Christian Coleman, a 3-time World Championships gold medalist, recently lauded Sha'Carri Richardson ahead of the Wanda Diamond League opener on April 20 in China.

Coleman and Richardson are set to participate in the Diamond League event which will be a superb training ground for both of them before the greatest sporting event in the world - the Paris Olympics 2024. In a recent press conference ahead of the Diamond League, Christian Coleman opened up about his compatriot Richardson and commended her meteoric rise in the track and field discipline.

The 28-year-old also admitted to being a fan of the Texas native and remarked that she is going to propel the sport to new heights.

"I mean she is special. And I think she is somebody who is in the forefront of women's empowerment and women's sports and just taking it to a whole different level" Coleman said.

He added:

"She's a beast within her own right and she's a special talent, and I think she's someone who's going to continue to propel the sport forward and be able to take it to new heights and I'm a fan too."

Richardson, who won two gold medals at the 2023 World Championships and is a 2x Diamond League meeting winner, will be one of the top contenders in the 100m sprint in Xiamen. However, she will face tough competition from the likes of Tamara Clark and Anavia Battle.

Christian Coleman opens up about his priorities ahead of the Wanda Diamond League event

Christian Coleman has been one of the current generation's most high-performing track and field athletes.

Speaking at the Xiamen Diamond League press conference, Coleman remarked that the US Olympic trials were his priority in the coming months. The 28-year-old said:

"I can't even think past June right now, just focused on being our absolute best when we need to be at the trials. If you're not at your best there then the season's all for nought, really. That's what makes it so special to be on the American team, the fact it's so hard to make it."

Christian Coleman, a two-time Diamond League event winner, will be looking to give his all in the US Olympic track and field trials scheduled on June 21.

However, for now, Coleman will have to focus on the Wanda Diamond League in which he is one of the top contenders in the 100m event. However, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Fred Kerley will provide stiff competition to the Georgia native.

