"I'm glad I didn't quit"- Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde opens up as he aims to make a professional comeback after devastating crash

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared his thoughts as he aims to make a professional comeback after a devastating crash at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland.

The Norwegian Alpine Skier revealed how he had to go through one of the toughest times of his life after the crash, which included surgery and a rehabilitation program that has been continuing for over 10 months.

Kilde suffered multiple injuries during the high-speed crash, which included a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a gnarly laceration on his calf. After undergoing surgery, Aleksander Kilde revealed that his mobility had been affected; however, he hoped to recover as soon as possible with a rehabilitation program.

The 32-year-old shared his reaction months after the devastating crash in the latest episode of Kilde: Unscripted. The Norwegian Alpine skier shared how he did not give up despite the hardships, and due to his perseverance as well as positive attitude, he was able to get back to the slopes once again.

"I put my ski boots and my skis on for the first time since the crash. That was done actually 5 or 6 months after the crash. Actually, it feels way better than expected. Have to see when I get out on the snow. But, actually, right now it feels quite normal," he said.

"Now I can get back to normal and slowly into being a professional athlete. Awesome! I'm glad I didn't quit. At this moment, I realized that this is something I want to do again," he added.

Aleksander Kilde on overcoming challenges to continue his skiing dream

Aleksander Kilde during a training session at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Source: Getty

Aleksander Kilde spoke about his decision to return to the skiing circuit after the horror crash in Wengen Switzerland in an interview with NOCCO Norge. He revealed how his perseverance and optimistic mindset played a huge role in helping him overcome the struggle post-surgery.

Moreover, Kilde hoped to send a message and inspire people who were undergoing struggles and were unsure about rising again in life.

"I've managed to climb out of that struggle and get back to the top. I hope people remember how far I was pushed and hopefully, how high I can rise again. But at the same time, I hope it can be an inspiration to others who are going through tough times. It's been a long journey, with lots of ups and downs. But it's not over, I'm coming back. I'll do whatever it takes to get back on those skies," he said.

Moreover, Kilde considered the comeback to be a personal challenge and wanted to see how far he could push his own limits. Currently, Kilde has returned to the slopes and is making steady progress as he targets to make a pro appearance in the future.

