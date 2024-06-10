"I'm not going to lie that gave me goosebumps" - Noah Lyles on watching Sha'Carri Richardson and her coach’s interaction in 'Sprint' docuseries

American sprinter Noah Lyles recently stated an interaction between Sha'Carri Richardson and her coach Dennis Mitchell as one of his favorite parts from Netflix’s ‘Sprint’ Docuseries. On June 8, Lyles attended the premiere of the Sprint documentary series as he stunned the world yet again this time by donning an off-white outfit.

Lyles is one of the track athletes featured in the 'Sprint' docuseries that highlights the lives of athletes both on and off the field in their journey to become prominent figures in the sport. In addition to Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, the Docu-series will also feature the likes of Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley, Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Gabby Thomas among other top athletes.

Lyles, in an interview with Letsrundotcom, emphasized one of his favorite moments from the docuseries which is set to be released on July 2nd before the 2024 Paris Olympics, stated (starting from 0:30):

“There was a part with Dennis [Mitchell] and Sha’Carri and I’m not going to lie that gave me goosebumps and I was like I need to get to the track right now and run.”

Lyles stated why he liked the part between Sha’Carri Richardson and her coach, adding:

“I really liked that moment because I felt like it encapsulated kind of everything that was going on in a perfect preview to what was going to happen for people who had seen the World Championships that would make them be like - ‘Oh man I got to get more of this.’”

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Lyles shared his opinion on ‘Sprint’ docu-series premiere, stating:

“I would like to Announce the SPRINT has exceeded all my expectations!!!”

Sha'Carri Richardson’s performance at the 2023 World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

After being excluded from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics squad due to a one-month ban for testing positive for marijuana following the loss of her biological mother in 2021, Sha'Carri Richardson made a great comeback during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She secured three medals, including two golds and a bronze.

Richardson achieved her first world title in the 100m race as she clocked a championship record, personal best, and world lead time of 10.65s to win the event. She then went on to clinch the bronze medal in the 200m, registering a time of 21.92s.

Finally, she capped off a brilliant World Championships campaign by running the anchor leg in the women’s 4x100m relay and won the gold medal for the USA in the event.