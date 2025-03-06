"I'm going to put it on your head after you win"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her sister-in-law's promise that led to an iconic moment

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently recalled a promise made by her husband, Andre Levrone's sister. A year earlier, she vowed to place a crown on McLaughlin-Levrone's head if she won in the Olympics.

On the race day, after securing the win, the gold medalist looked for her family in the usual seating area but couldn't spot them. Instead, they were positioned off the side. When she turned, she saw her husband's sister holding the crown. During a podcast with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo on March 5, 2025, the interviewer asked about the origin of the crown idea.

"Where did the crown come from?" (32:31)

McLaughlin-Levrone responded:

"His sister actually came up with the idea of the crown. This was like a year before the Olympics. She was like I can't remember what we're talking about. She was like, if you win, I'm going to have this crown for you, and I'm going to put it on your head after you win."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone tied the knot with NFL player Andre Levrone in May 2022 in Virginia, after their engagement in 2021. Her husband played as a wide receiver at the University of Virginia. He later joined the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers in the NFL. Levrone retired from football in 2020.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her family's athletic background

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Olympic Games Paris: Day 15 - Source: Getty

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won gold in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay at both the 2024 Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also broke the world 400m hurdles record twice, from 50.68 to 50.65, then at 50.37.

Reflecting on the victorious performance at the 2024 Games, during a 'Jennifer Hudson Show' podcast in September 2024, the sprinter explained how much hard work and focus it takes to compete at the top level. Furthermore, she also explained her family background in athletics and the support behind her success, saying:

"My whole family, we all run track, my sports siblings, there are four of us and then my parents as well. My husband was a player in the NFL so all the athletes understand it is a family function, and so I would not be able to do it without them" (2:15 onwards)

Apart from her Olympic success, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won two gold medals at the 2022 World Championship. In addition, she won gold in the 4x400m relay and a silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the 2019 World Championships.

