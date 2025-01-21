"I'm not a good coach"- Jannik Sinner opens up on meeting Lindsey Vonn in Italy as she sends a special message during his Australian Open campaign

Jannik Sinner has opened up about meeting Lindsey Vonn in Italy, skiing down the slopes, and playing tennis with the former Alpine Skiing World Cup champion. The American skier had sent Sinner a special message after he won his Australian Open fourth-round match against Denmark's Holger Rune.

Vonn came out of retirement after nearly six years and returned to the professional Alpine Skiing circuit. She recently made an appearance in Cortina Cortina d'Ampezzo and competed in the Super-G. As the American Alpine skier geared up to compete in Italy, she was asked by a reporter to send a message to Jannik Sinner, who was playing at the Australian Open.

Vonn extended her best wishes to the Italian and said via Eurosport:

Trending

"Hey Jan, I wish you all the best in Australia. F****ng crush it. Miss you," she said.

Sinner reacted to Vonn's 'special message' and reflected on when they went to ski on the slopes together in Italy. Furthermore, he shared how they had the opportunity to play tennis together and Sinner gave her some tips despite not being a good coach.

"Yeah, that's a special message, yeah. By the way, she is doing amazing in her comeback. It's something incredible. I know her, we actually went on the slopes together. It was a very nice moment to share this with her. We played a little bit of tennis, I tried to give her some tips also. I'm not a good coach though but, it's okay," Sinner said via Eurosport.

Vonn replied to the video and wrote:

"Hahah you are a good coach Jan!"

Lindsey Vonn on visiting Italy and skiing with Jannik Sinner

Lindsey Vonn during a training session at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn spoke to ATP Tour about visiting Italy and skiing with Jannik Sinner in his hometown. The 40-year-old revealed how Sinner is a skilled skier and the activity helped them develop a great friendship.

Moreover, Vonn expressed how she was impressed by Jannik Sinner's skiing skills after being nervous initially while skiing with him.

“I always thought it was really special that he was a former ski racer and that's obviously where we connected. I was actually pretty nervous skiing with him because I didn't want to be the reason that something happened and he got hurt. But after skiing with him, it's clear that that's not going to happen. He's very skilled and he's a really elegant skier,” she said.

Furthermore, the American Alpine skier revealed that Sinner's athleticism and personality often reminded her of Roger Federer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback