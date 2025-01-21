"I’m the happiest girl ever"- Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold makes feelings known as boyfriend Walker Lyons visits her on DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold called herself the 'happiest girl' after her boyfriend Walker Lyons visited her on the Dancing With the Stars tour 2025. Arnold and Lyons have been in a relationship since October 2024.

Nedoroscik, a member of the US men's gymnastics team, narrowly missed the chance to make his Olympic debut at the 2021 Summer Games. However, he made up for his loss in Paris last year, winning an individual bronze in the pommel horse event and contributing scores to his team's bronze finish, their first podium since the 2008 Olympics.

Nedoroscik then entered Dancing With the Stars, where he partnered with professional dancer Rylee Arnold. Besides dancing their way to people's hearts and placing fourth in the finals, the dancing pair built a strong friendship.

Now a part of the DWTS tour, Arnold performs while the Olympian co-hosts. In an Instagram post on January 20, 2025, the former posted about a special DWTS tour moment when her boyfriend and USC Trojans player Walker Lyons visited her. Calling herself the 'happiest girl', she shared a photo carousel on her Instagram handle.

"Walker visited me on tour this weekend and I’m the happiest girl ever"

The photo series mostly included selfies of the couple but one picture featured Lyons on the stage, wearing a cowboy hat.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold and her boyfriend Walker Lyons aced the viral shoulder jump trend

In Picture: Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, speaks at the Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Since starting their relationship, Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons have been engaging in a lot of fun, attending events and even going out on dates. On January 19, 2025, Arnold posted a viral shoulder jump trend she pulled off with her boyfriend on Instagram.

"A boy who’s jacked and kind," her caption read.

Since Arnold dance partner suffers from Type 1 Diabetes, she has to follow a routine to keep her blood sugar levels on check. In the podcast 'Scrubbing in Tanya Rad and Becca Tiley', the 19-year-old shared how she trained her boyfriend, who now tracks her levels on the Dexcom product. Here's what she said about it:

"I've already like given him basically all the training. He like knows exactly what I need and like knows what I need based on what my blood sugar is.. So basically this Dexcom thing that I have on, you can like add people to your app so they can have access to your blood sugar. And so I added him to mine. Like the only other person I have on that is my mom."

Arnold, who was also a celebrity partner in the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars, followed in the dancing footsteps of her elder sister, Lindsay. The latter even choreographed her and Miles Brown at the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

