“I’m human enough to feel disappointment” - Julien Alfred gets real about losing the gold medal at World Athletics Championships

Julien Alfred’s outing at the 2025 World Championships saw her claim a bronze medal in the 100m sprint. After the race, the St. Lucain got honest about the disappointmentment she felt about the color of her medal, while expressing her gratitude for having made it to the podium.

Alfred entered the World Championships as the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m and she was one of the front runners to win gold in the distance Tokyo. The 24-year-old sailed through her heats and semifinals, and come the final race, fans were expecting a heady battle between her and Team USA’s Mellisa Jefferson.

However, Julien Alfred suffered a hamstring strain in the 100m finals, an injury that has hampered her throughout the year. The Olympic champion was forced to settle for bronze, and after the race, she got honest about her disappointment, telling The Inside Lane UK,

“You know, I have to be grateful nonetheless. I came here in 2023 and left with nothing. So I'm really blessed. However, I'm human enough to feel disappointed. It's just knowing that I worked my but off and you know track is a very unforgiving sport, and you know just being here and getting to this point in my career and getting a cramp is very disappointing.”

Ahead of Alfred, Mellisa Jefferson won gold with a championship record of 10.61s, which is the fourth fastest time in history. Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Tina Clayton won silver.

Julien Alfred reflects on her remaining races at the World Championships

Alfred at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Julien Alfred had dealt with a hamstring injury throughout her 2025 season, and the recurrence of her hamstring strain in the 100m finals has left many fans concerned about her future at the World Championships.

Despite the 100m event being wrapped up, Alfred still has the 200m races to look forward to. In this distance, the 24-year-old is the Paris Olympics silver-medalist, having placed second behind Gabby Thomas. With Thomas sitting out the World Championships due to her own injury, Alfred was a front runner for the 200m gold as well.

However, Julien Alfred’s 200m future at the World Championships is now up in the air. Speaking to Flo Track about her plans for the upcoming race, she said,

“Idon't know. I can't really say, especially (with) how my hamstring feels now, and I just have to go back to the drawing board.”

The women's 200m events at the World Championships will begin on September 17 with the heats. The semifinals will take place the next day, with the finals scheduled for Friday, September 18.

