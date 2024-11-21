"I'm just an emotional wreck" - Rylee Arnold breaks down while reflecting on her DWTS journey with Stephen Nedoroscik

Rylee Arnold got emotional as she reflected on her journey at the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 19-year-old choreographer has made it to her first finale at the senior level, alongside her dance partner and double Olympic medalist gymnast, Stephen Nedoroscik.

Arnold posted a reel on her Instagram account, where she shared her feelings about her final rehearsals before the grand finale. She captioned the post,

"LAST ONE THIS MORNING 🥹🫶🏼 ugh i can’t believe it!!! truly just taking it all in!!!❤️‍🔥 Also i’m just an emotional wreck this week 😂😂"

Arnold previously poured her heart out as she wrote an emotional Instagram post on making it to the finale of 'Dancing with the Stars'. She wrote,

"Made it to the finale of DWTS!!!✨🫶🏼🥹😭 I don’t know how to put into words the way I felt when I knew we had made it to the finale cause it was truly so special! Dancing with the stars was always my goal growing up I had always imagined becoming a pro, getting to dance a freestyle, or even winning the show and the fact that in a week I’ll be competing in the finals on my second season of dancing with the stars is truly something that I will ALWAYS remember and hold so close to my heart!!!"

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik have made it to the final five of the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 19-year-old choreographer had previously finished sixth overall last year when she partnered with Harry Jowsey.

Rylee Arnold on partnering Stephen Nedoroscik for 'Dancing with the Stars'

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik react on making it to the grand finale of 'Dancing with the Stars' [Image Source : Dancing with the Stars' Instagram]

Rylee Arnold, since the beginning of the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars,' has been appreciative of Stephen Nedoroscik and his dedication to dancing. The 19-year-old choreographer recently thanked him for making her dream, of entering the finale, come true.

Arnold further wrote in her long Instagram post,

"I’m the luckiest to have Steve on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for🥹 So Steve THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!! 😭😭😭 now let’s go kill the finale!!!!🥳

Nedoroscik couldn't hold back his emotions as he thanked Arnold for her efforts. He commented on her Instagram post,

"You have made this journey unforgettable. I'm so blessed to have you by my side. Let's enjoy every last moment we have and give it our all this week.”

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik will now compete in the grand finale scheduled for November 26. Nedoroscik is the first Olympian to have made it to the final stage since Simone Biles, who finished fourth overall in the 2017 season.

