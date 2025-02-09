"I’m kind of in shock"- Grant Fisher makes his feelings known after defeating Olympic champion Cole Hocker to set new World Record at Millrose Games

American runner Grant Fisher expressed his thoughts after defeating Olympic 1500m gold medallist Cole Hocker to set a new World Record in the Indoor 3000m. The 27 year old's incredible performance of 7:22.91also helped him clinch the gold medal at the Millrose Games. The athlete expressed his disbelief about breaking the world record after a tough fight with Hocker in the final moments of the race.

Grant Fisher and Cole Hocker were pushing their limits in the men's 3000m as they both appeared in great shape. Hocker, known for his strong finish couldn't take the lead in the final stretch of the race and ultimately finished second with a performance of 7:23.14.

Grant Fisher spoke about the race and competing against Hocker in a post-race interview with Citius Mag and expressed his thoughts.

“It really couldn’t have turned out any better! I’m kind of in shock. I didn’t think we would go that quick. I thought we might be able to challenge the American record and I thought I was in shape for that including Cole, I thought he was in pretty good shape too, I felt him on me that whole race, and I don't think he left any gaps for me.

Trending

"The rabbits did a fantastic job and when the final rabbit stepped off, you know I had a long drive for home and that it was going to take a long drive to get rid of Cole. I was hoping that he'd be gone with two laps to go but, he was still there and he took the lead and I was happy he took the lead that far out," he added.

Expand Tweet

The Millrose Games 2025 was the first event of the Indoor track season which featured some big names including some Olympic and World Championships medallists. After withdrawals from Josh Kerr and Marcell Jacobs, fans turned to middle-distance and long-distance races which lived up to the huge anticipation with World records in both the Wanamaker Mile (1600m) and the 3000m.

Grant Fisher on running against some of the best athletes in the World

Grant Fisher at the 117th Millrose Games - Source: Getty

In an interview with LA Times, Grant Fisher spoke about competing against some of the best athletes in the world. The American athlete revealed how it has played a huge role in removing his overall performance as well as pushing his limits.

Furthermore, Fisher shed light on the popular narrative that it is difficult to compete against East African athletes in long-distance events.

"I remember lining up next to Joshua Cheptegei and he had just broken the world records in the 5K and the 10K. He just run 26:11. I had just run 27:11. And I was like, ‘Man, how am I even going to get close to this guy?"

"When I was growing up, the narrative was you can’t run with the East Africans. I’ve been close. Some work to be done, of course. And yeah, people are closing it down," he said.

The 27-year-old expressed how he has to improve on multiple fronts to be able to dominate the track circuit and revealed that he would be looking forward to it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback