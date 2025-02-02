"I'm obsessed" - Simone Biles gushes over niece Ronnie as the toddler rocks a WCC-themed tracksuit at the Biles Invitational

Simone Biles recently showed her adoration for her niece Ronnie. The toddler was present at the 'Biles Invitational' dressed in a World Championships Centre-themed tracksuit, and the gymnast couldn't help but obsess over her cuteness.

Ronnie is the daughter of Biles' older brother Ronald Biles Jr. and his wife Sammi. The toddler, nicknamed ‘baby Biles' by fans, has amassed an impressive following on social media. Ronnie is often seen dressing up in gymnastics leotards and cheering for her aunt at competitions.

Most recently, the toddler was present at the 'Biles Invitational,' a junior event held at the World Champions Centre, a gym owned by Simone Biles’ parents. Taking to Instagram, Biles shared a photo of her niece and gushed about her cuteness, writing:

“miss girl is sooooo cute. ms Ronni Biles."

In another story, the gymnast wrote:

“baby sized stuff just looks so much cuter! I'm obsessed.”

In 2024, Ronnie made waves on the internet when she cheered for Biles at the Paris Olympics, dressed in a matching leotard.

When Simone Biles opened up about wanting kids in the future

After her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign, Simone Biles revealed that she and her husband Jonathan Owens were always talking about kids. The gymnast said on the Today show that she saw herself as a mother in the future. She said (via People Magazine):

"Me and Jonathan always talk about kids. He would have them, like, yesterday if he could have. Obviously we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

Owens, an NFL safety, had weighed in on the future of the couple's kids, saying that they wouldn't be forced into sports.

"If that's what they want to do, I'm not going to try to force anything on them. Obviously they're going to know what their parents did, so that'll be just something cool for them to look at and for us to be able to relive those stories and memories with them. But honestly, whatever they want to do, I'll just support them a hundred percent. I don't want to force 'em and make it feel like you have to do this because we did," he said.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met in 2020 on the celebrity dating app Raya during the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo quickly grew close and went public with their relationship the same year. They tied the knot in 2023, and give fans regular updates about their life together.

