"I'm in the pool 10 times a week" - Katie Ledecky opens up on her preparation routine ahead of the United States Olympic trials

Katie Ledecky is very much focused and preparing for her fourth Olympic Games as she is supposedly swimming 10 times a week. She is also hitting the gym five times per week to get better in training.

Ledecky, who made her debut at the London Olympics at the age of 15, told People magazine that she is keen on participating in the Paris Olympics in 2024. Talking about her preparations for the Olympic trials in June, she said:

"I'm training hard. I'm in the pool 10 times a week. I'm in the weight room five times a week, just putting in the hours, trying to get better in training and competing about once a month."

Ledecky, 26, believes racing is tough as there are many great athletes out there. She wants to achieve a well-rounded experience. Ledecky said:

"If you're on Team USA, you want to bring home some medals. For me, I've been building up and I want to produce some really great times, as well."

The world champion swimmer also talked about how she has never been to Paris and that she wants to make the most of this opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of France's capital.

Ledecky is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and has 10 Olympic medals to her name. She secured two gold (800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle) and as many silver medals (400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle) in Tokyo.

Katie Ledecky partners with Athleta to empower women

Katie Ledecky recently teamed up with Athleta, a women's activewear brand, to empower women and girls around the world. The brand strives to help women and girls build confidence, strength, and well-being through movement

Athleta highlighted its partnership with Ledecky on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"From winning gold in the pool to championing STEM education for young girls, Katie's dedication to #PowerOfShe wow-ed us from the start."

Ledecky, the world's most decorated swimmer, highlighted that she has long admired Athleta. She said, via the aforementioned source:

"Athleta has been a brand that I've long admired for not just their great clothes, but really their commitment to women and girls and female athletes and doing a lot of great work in terms of supporting young girls, encouraging them to get into sports, be active."

Chris Blakeslee, president and CEO of Athleta, said they have always embraced authentic partnerships with exceptional women who shared their brand commitment to inspire women and girls. He said, via Swimming World Magazine:

"Passionate about philanthropy and a leading role model for girls, Katie is the perfect addition to the Athleta Power of She Collective family."

Ledecky said the brand has been doing a lot of great work in terms of supporting young girls and encouraging them to get into sports. She shared that she is always looking for similar opportunities to make an impact beyond sports.

The American swimmer wants to give back to the community, inspire young girls to be active, and find sports they love.