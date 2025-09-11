  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I'm so sick" - Riley Gaines reacts to Charlie Kirk's shocking shooting killing at the University of Utah

"I'm so sick" - Riley Gaines reacts to Charlie Kirk's shocking shooting killing at the University of Utah

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Sep 11, 2025 01:10 GMT
Riley Gaines and Charlie Kirk. (Images by Getty)
Riley Gaines and Charlie Kirk. (Images by Getty)

Riley Gaines voiced her frustration over the killing of Turning Point USA's head Charlie Kirk at an event held at Utah Valley University in Orem, on September 10, 2025. Kirk was present in the Sorensen Center courtyard to host a "Prove Me Wrong" table, where he spoke to students about the political and cultural issues.

Ad

According to the reports, a single shot was fired at Kirk's neck among the 3,000 attendees while he was addressing them with the slogan “The American Comeback” under a white tent. President Donald Trump's ally collapsed immediately, sending panic into the public, who were seen rushing to seek cover. As per the university, the shot was fired towards Kirk from a nearby building when he was only 20 minutes into the debate.

President Trump confirmed Kirk's death on Truth Social. Shaken by the unfortunate incident, Gaines, a right-wing activist, soon expressed her condemnation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm so sick," she wrote. "Literal disbelief. We have a sickness in our society. The truth is so hated. Stop what you're doing and say a prayer to the Most High for Charlie Kirk and his family."
Ad

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, which is a prominent platform for conservative activism among young people. The non-profit organization supports conservative politics on school and university campuses.

Riley Gaines hails the Governor of Utah Spencer Cox as he sends a strong message after the killing of Charlie Kirk

Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)
Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines appreciated the Governor of Utah Spencer Cox, for his message during the press conference after Charlie Kirk's killings. Cox reflected on Kirk's activism and declared the recent incident a political assassination.

Ad
"This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation. I want to be clear that this is a political assassination," he said. "Charlie believed in the power of free speech and debate to shape ideas and to persuade people. Historically, our university campuses in this nation and here in the state of Utah have been a place where truth and ideas are formulated and debated, and that's what he does."
Ad
"I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty here in the state of Utah," he added.

The former University swimmer praised Cox and wrote:

"Fantastic words from @GovCox at this press conference."

Charlie Kirk played an influential role in President Donald Trump’s 2024 victory.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications