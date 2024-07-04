"I’m sorry but you cannot disrespect my girl Suni Lee" - Fans react as Mykayla Skinner throws shade on U.S. Olympics Gymnastics Team for Paris

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mykayla Skinner recently spoke about the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team slated to participate at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. The former gymnast's comments on team members other than Simone Biles triggered the online gymnastics community, leading to a huge discussion on social media.

Mykayla Skinner made a video titled "Olympic Trials Recap - USA Women's Gymnastics" in which she spoke about the team and gymnasts who qualified for the Paris Olympics. The former Tokyo Olympics medalist threw shade at the other gymnasts beside Simone, stating that the talent and depth in the team is not as it once was.

"Besides Simone, the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," she said.

Moreover, she took a subtle dig at Suni Lee, who stood second in the all-around standings at the U.S. Gymnastics Trials.

"Some of the other girls that fell twice and still ending up in second place in the all-around is just kind of crazy to me," she added.

These comments enraged the gymnastics community and they took to X to express their opinions about the same.

"I’m sorry but you cannot disrespect my girl Suni Lee like that. You’ve never bested Suni Lee in an all-around competition. Ever," wrote a fan.

"I cannot STAND her or this take. Acting as if safe sport is a bad thing and that these OLYMPIANS do not have work ethic is just actually crazy," another fan chimed in.

"Oh! @mykaylaskinner - this is just so bad. Work ethic? You mean like balancing college and elite gymnastics? Battling back from KIDNEY DISEASE? Good lord what an awful take," another fan tweeted.

"This is so incredibly mean. I am speechless," wrote a fan.

"I know she could not POSSIBLY be talking about the doll Sunisa Lee?? The reigning all-around gold medalist??? No, because... she couldn't be talking about the woman with one of the hardest bar routines in the world??," another fan chimed in.

"Saying that the girls don't have 'work ethic'," tweeted a fan.

Mykayla Skinner stepped in for Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 9

Mykayla Skinner had stepped in for Simone Biles after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns. Skinner, who was selected as an individual gymnast, stepped in to take Biles' place in the vault final.

"Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @simonebiles ❤️ It’s go time baby!" she wrote on Instagram showcasing support for Biles.

Mykayla Skinner concluded her campaign with a silver medal in the vault at the Tokyo Olympics.

