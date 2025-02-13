"I'm still Jamaican": Usain Bolt reflects on financial struggles and making more money by moving out of home country

Usain Bolt reflected on his origins while talking about his financial struggle as a Jamaican athlete. He expressed his frustration that despite his global success, he did not receive the level of financial support from Jamaica that athletes from other countries do.

The sprinting champion pointed out that athletes from countries like the United States or Great Britain often earn significantly more due to stronger financial support and better sponsorship opportunities. He explained that major brands prioritize an athlete's image alongside their talent, which can affect earning potential.

The 38-year-old further suggested that if he had represented a different country, he might have made more money, but he remained loyal to Jamaica despite these challenges. Reflecting on his struggles during 'The Fix' podcast on February 10, 2025, Bolt said:

Trending

"I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country like the top country that compete make way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain."

In the interview, Usain Bolt reflected on a sense of patriotism mixed with frustration. He shared that although he took immense pride in representing Jamaica, he questioned whether his contributions to the country were fully appreciated. He acknowledged that financial success in sports is not solely about talent but also about branding and national support.

Usain Bolt jokes about prize money, highlights missed earnings

Usain Bolt at 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

In 2024, Usain Bolt joked about World Athletics' decision to introduce prize money for Olympic medalists. The Olympic champion's response to the decision came after the organization announced that the gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics would receive $50,000.

The new system will distribute $2.4 million across 48 events. By the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, silver and bronze medalists will also be included in the program.

This change marks a major shift in track and field, as athletes were previously not paid directly for winning Olympic medals. However, Bolt retired after the 2016 Rio Games; thus, following the World Athletics' decision, he said, via trackalerts.com:

"Any retroactive payment?"

Usain Bolt dominated the track and field in his career. He won eight Olympic gold medals, completing a triple-triple by winning the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. The Jamaican sprinter also claimed 11 World Championship titles. He set records in 100m, and 200m at the 2009 World Championships, along with the 4x100m relay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback