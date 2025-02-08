"I'm truly ashamed" - Simone Biles makes 'admission' as she gets honest about blunder post-Paris Olympics

Simone Biles has revealed a blunder post-Paris Olympics in her latest Instagram story. She concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Games earning three gold medals and a silver.

The campaign ended in August last year, and almost six months later, Biles shared a task not addressed since then. She uploaded a picture of a suitcase and said she hadn't unpacked it.

"I'm truly ashamed to admit that I still have not unpacked one of my suitcases from the Olympics," Simone Biles wrote. "All clean clothes but still.."

Screengrab of Simone Biles's Instagram story (@simonebiles)

The gymnast clinched her first gold medal in the all-around event, where she and her team, including Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezley Rivera, and others, clocked 171.296 points. She bagged her second gold medal in the individual all-around event and secured her third in the vault exercise. Along with these, she also nabbed a silver medal in the floor exercise.

Biles attended the eighth annual Biles International Invitational event from January 30 to February 2, 2025. She is in her off-season and spent most of it supporting and cheering her husband, Jonathan Owens, during his NFL season. She got customized clothes with his name and jersey number printed on it.

Simone Biles on her experience of gaining popularity

In her autobiography, "Courage to Soar", Simone Biles recalled her experience of gaining stardom in the initial days of her career. This started after she won her third consecutive women's artistic gymnastics Individual All-around title at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Olympian revealed a story where people stared at her while she shopped with her sister, leaving her startled.

"I was at the mall with [sister] Adria and people kept watching me. I thought maybe I was imagining it, but some people actually nodded in my direction and smiled. Others looked away quickly when I met their eyes, as if embarrassed to be caught staring. I glanced down to make sure I hadn’t buttoned my yellow silk shirt wrong or something, but no, my clothes were fine. 'Why are these people looking at me?' I whispered to Adria," Simone Biles wrote.

"I stared at Adria, realizing just how big a deal my win at Worlds had been. For a fleeting moment, I wished I could see the hugeness of that achievement from the perspective of other people. Don’t get me wrong, I’d worked hard to get where I was, and I was thrilled to have won gold, but inside I was still just Simone sitting next to her bored and unimpressed sister in a Houston mall."

Biles became the most decorated gymnast after her successful campaign at the Paris Olympics.

