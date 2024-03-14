"I'm trying to do things on my own" - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena opens up on not using his father's surname while pursuing acting

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is trying to do things on his own through determination and work ethic. While his family is very supportive, Baena, who is an actor and bodybuilder, wants to do things on his own.

Baena told Great Morning Britain in a recent interview that he wants to keep his mother Mildred Baena's surname. He said:

"I think the main thing is I'm trying to do things on my own and pursue my career with my will, my determination, my work ethic.

"That's what I've been doing, and it's been working so far. I've been working really hard."

The 26-year-old revealed his admiration for cinema and said:

"I've always loved film and cinema so I've always wanted to be an actor."

Speaking to E! News in 2023, Baena further highlighted the downside of a popular parent:

"It's hard, but it's just something that you have to live with. Know within yourself that if you're putting in the work and you're actually doing it, then none of that should matter."

The young actor also touched on his father Arnold Schwarzenegger's advice that the key is hard work, doing the reps, practice and preparation.

"Some types of exercises offer more benefits" - Arnold Schwarzenegger on tackling dementia

Fane Presents An Evening With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger believes strength training can prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease. In his recent Arnold's Pump Club newsletter, he said working out could help prevent the neurodegenerative diseases.

The 7x Mr. Olympia was quoted as saying by Fitness Volt:

"But some types of exercise offer more benefits than others. Research suggests that resistance training could help protect you from developing neurodegenerative diseases like dementia."

Schwarzenegger had earlier expressed concern about people missing out on the fantastic benefits of progressive weight resistance training. The former Governor of California said:

"I'm even more worried about what it might mean for the rest of their lives. If you don't make the most of your time in the gym, I am willing to bet you aren't making the most of your time, period." (Arnold's Pump Club)

Even at the age of 76, Schwarzenegger continues to motivate and encourage his fans and followers about fitness and healthy lifestyle.