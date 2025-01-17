"I'm on vacation now, it's upto you"- Michael Phelps' coach Bob Bowman reveals the Olympian's 'alien-like' dominance during training 

Michael Phelps' coach, Bob Bowman, opened up about the Olympic gold medalist's incredible training sessions that left everybody shocked. Bowman highlighted a particular training session before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, describing it as one of the most 'alien-like' performances he had ever witnessed from any of his trainees.

Bowman spoke about an incident before the Beijing Olympics when Phelps was in the final stages of preparation for the quadrennial games. With the Olympics just a week away, Bowman's typical workout involved swimmers following a descending pattern in their timings with alternating slow and fast repetitions.

Phelps began his 100-fast, 200-slow workout with a surprisingly easy pace, which initiallly puzzled Bowman as he felt that the Olympian was putting forth his best effort. However, Phelps' final repetition, where he clocked one of his fastest times, sent shockwaves through the training camp. This performance convinced Bowman that Phelps was ready for the Olympics.

Trending

Speaking about the most 'alien-like' thing he has witnessed from his trainees, Bowman said:

" This is in 2008, I'm going to go back to Michael. A week before the Beijing Games, I typically do this. I'll do 3 100s of a stroke, so, they'll go 100, swim at 200 easy and they are descended. The first one's an effort maybe like a 90, or 95. He did a butterfly and he was like 55.3, I mean, he could not have swam easier. The second one I was like, he still pretty easy, I wonder if he is doing anything he is 53.6," he said.

" But the third one was a 51.6 in a practice and everything was like quite and other people had timed it and they were like, 'Oh my God was that 51.6'? Then he got out and I was like well I'm on vacation now. It's up to you, you're ready," he added.

Michael Phelps on Bob Bowman's distinctive coaching style

In Picture: Michael Phelps plays golf during Match 10 - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps has always spoken about coach Bob Bowman's influence that had a profound impact on his career. The most decorated Olympian has often credited Bowman for turning him into a staunch disciplinarian from a very young age.

He spoke about Bowman's distinctive training techniques which prepared him for high-pressure situations in major competitions. Moreover, Phelps shed light on how Bowman's other trainees like Leon Marchand have also been able to dominate the circuit.

"Every single day, our coach Bob is giving us certain challenges to prepare us for the moment those lights come on. The most pressured situations. That’s why Léon and I have been able to rise above the rest. Because Bob has literally put us through every possible situation," he said.

Furthermore, Phelps shared how involving race like situations during training sessions helped them visualize and be mentally prepared to compete against some of the fastest swimmers in the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback